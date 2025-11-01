Canada has issued travel advisories for 8 hotspots — including an 'avoid all travel' warning
Listen up, travellers! 🚨
Thinking about escaping the cold this fall or winter? Before booking that beachside getaway, it's worth checking Canada's latest travel advisories.
Travel warnings have recently been issued for eight popular sunny destinations that many Canadians visit each year, including Mexico, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic.
While travel is still possible to most of these spots, officials are urging travellers to be extra cautious due to a range of safety concerns.
From violent crime and gang activity to shortages of basic supplies and recent storm damage, each location has its own set of risks that travellers should be aware of before heading out.
Canada ranks destinations using four levels of risk — from "take normal security precautions" (Level 1) to "avoid all travel" (Level 4). The scale helps travellers understand the level of risk in each country or region — with Level 1 being the lowest concern and Level 4 reserved for the most serious threats, including conflict, natural disasters, or extreme instability.
So, whether you're eyeing a resort in Mexico or dreaming of a Caribbean beach, staying informed can help you make smarter, safer travel plans.
Here's what Canadians need to know about the current travel advisories for these popular sun destinations.
Costa Rica
Last Updated: October 28, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Costa Rica due to crime.
Details: Costa Rica's lush rainforests, stunning coastlines, and rich biodiversity make it a go-to destination for Canadians chasing tropical adventure — but staying alert is key.
Theft is common across the country. Pickpocketing, purse-snatching, and vehicle break-ins often happen in tourist areas, transportation hubs, and even at hotels and apartment rentals.
Passport theft tends to spike during peak travel seasons. Criminals often work in teams and use distraction tactics to target travellers. Rented vehicles are frequent targets for break-ins, especially when parked near beaches, nature reserves, or restaurants.
More serious crimes, including armed robberies and assaults, have been reported in San José as well as coastal regions on both the Pacific and Caribbean sides. Some incidents have even occurred at vacation rentals or while using transportation services.
To reduce risks, stick to well-lit, busy areas, secure your belongings, avoid going out alone after dark, and never accept food or drinks from strangers.
Dominican Republic
Last Updated: October 28, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in the Dominican Republic due to crime.
Details: For Canadians looking to escape the November chill with sunshine, stunning beaches, and tasty Caribbean cuisine, the Dominican Republic is a top choice — but it's important to stay cautious in certain areas.
Petty crime, such as pickpocketing, bag snatching, and motorcycle theft, is fairly common, especially in urban centers and tourist hotspots. Thieves often target distracted travellers at airports, beaches, public transit hubs, and occasionally even inside hotels.
More serious incidents, like armed robbery or physical assaults, tend to happen at night, particularly in major cities. It's best to avoid walking alone after dark or venturing into isolated areas.
There have also been reports of unwanted sexual contact at resorts, sometimes involving staff members. Travellers should be cautious around unfamiliar individuals, even within resort grounds, and avoid secluded areas. To lower your risk, keep valuables secure, lock your belongings, and use trusted transportation options.
Lastly, the border region near Haiti, especially around Dajabón, has seen unrest and civil disturbances. Travel to this area is not recommended at this time.
Mexico
Last Updated: October 28, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Mexico due to high levels of criminal activity and kidnapping.
Details: With its stunning coastlines, incredible food, and top-tier all-inclusive resorts, Mexico draws in droves of Canadian travellers every winter. However, stepping outside resort areas comes with safety risks.
Canadian officials advise against non-essential travel to several states right now due to high levels of violence and cartel activity. These include Chiapas, Chihuahua, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, and specific regions within Jalisco and Sinaloa.
Even popular tourist destinations like Cancún, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta have seen violent incidents in hotels, restaurants, and nightlife spots.
Crimes involving weapons, "express kidnappings," and assaults are also real concerns. Petty theft, pickpocketing, and tourist scams are also prevalent, particularly in crowded areas and on public transportation.
If you're renting a car, avoid driving at night and choose a low-profile vehicle. Fake taxi drivers — and even individuals posing as police — have been reported.
Solo and female travellers should take extra precautions. It's safest to stick to well-known tourist zones and activities organized by trusted resort partners.
Cuba
Last Updated: October 31, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Cuba due to shortages of basic necessities including food, medicine and fuel.
Details: Cuba has long been a favourite getaway for Canadians, thanks to its postcard-worthy beaches, affordable resorts, and endless sunshine. But if you're planning a trip, staying alert is more important than ever.
On October 29, 2025, Hurricane Melissa made landfall in eastern Cuba, causing significant damage to buildings and infrastructure. The storm brought heavy rain, powerful winds, and flooding that triggered landslides and displaced many residents.
Essential services — including transportation, airport operations, electricity, water, food supply, telecommunications, emergency services, and healthcare — have all been affected.
Even before the storm, the country was already facing shortages of basic necessities like food, clean drinking water, fuel, and medical supplies. These challenges now extend further, especially outside the main tourist zones.
Travellers should expect power outages, long lines for fuel, and difficulties getting around.
Minor crimes — including pickpocketing, room theft, and inflated tourist pricing — are relatively common in busy areas, coastal spots, and on public transportation. While serious crime is rare, it can occur during theft attempts or break-ins, and there have been reports of unwanted sexual advances at resorts.
Solo travellers, women, and 2SLGBTQI+ visitors are advised to stay especially vigilant, particularly at night or in isolated areas. Stick to licensed taxis, keep cash tucked away, and pack essential items like medication, toiletries, and snacks to avoid relying on limited local supplies.
Turks and Caicos Islands
Last Updated: October 30, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in the Turks and Caicos Islands due to crime.
Details: The Turks and Caicos Islands are known for their luxurious resorts and crystal-clear turquoise waters, but travellers — especially on Providenciales — should remain cautious.
Petty crimes like pickpocketing, purse snatching, and theft from vehicles or beaches are relatively common, with spikes reported during holiday periods.
More serious offences, including armed robbery, home break-ins, and sexual assault, have also occurred, sometimes involving unregulated taxi services known as "jitneys."
While gang-related gun violence has been reported, tourists are rarely the intended targets. Still, it's best to avoid remote areas, skip walking alone after dark, and keep your valuables secure.
Travellers may also face challenges with water supply and infrastructure reliability, which could impact accommodations or daily plans.
Additionally, some local water sports operators may not meet Canadian safety standards.
To stay safe, stick with reputable tour companies, monitor local news and advisories, and be cautious when accepting food and drinks from unfamiliar sources.
Bahamas
Last Updated: November 1, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in The Bahamas due to high rates of crime, especially in Nassau and Freeport.
Details: With its stunning turquoise waters and postcard-worthy beaches, The Bahamas is a dream escape for many sun-seeking Canadians. That said, staying aware, especially in Nassau and Freeport, is key to keeping your trip safe.
New Providence and Grand Bahama islands see higher levels of crime, including armed robbery, break-ins, fraud, and sexual violence. Incidents have been reported even in resort areas and near cruise ports during daylight hours. Tourists have been targeted around hotels, on beaches, and while taking part in water activities.
Petty theft — like bag-snatching and pickpocketing — is also common, particularly during festivals and peak tourist seasons.
Canadian travellers are advised to avoid secluded areas after dark and be cautious if approached by strangers offering help, food, or drinks. There have been cases where drugged items were used to facilitate theft or assault.
Sexual assaults have occurred in both public areas and hotel properties, so solo travellers, especially women, should exercise extra caution.
Trinidad and Tobago
Last Updated: October 28, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Trinidad and Tobago due to violent crime.
Details: Trinidad and Tobago's warm weather, lively culture and Caribbean charm continue to draw visitors from Canada, but travellers should be aware of significant safety concerns, especially in certain areas.
Serious crimes — including armed robbery, assault, carjacking, and kidnapping — occur regularly, and gang activity remains a major issue. In fact, a nationwide state of emergency was declared in July 2025, giving law enforcement expanded powers and increasing military presence.
Several neighbourhoods in Port of Spain — such as Laventille, Beetham Estate Gardens, and Sea Lots — are under specific travel warnings due to high levels of gang violence.
Petty crimes like pickpocketing and bag snatching also happen frequently, particularly in traffic jams and crowded areas. Scams involving dating apps, fake police officers, and drugged drinks at bars have also been reported.
Jamaica
Last Updated: October 25, 2025
Risk Level: Avoid all travel to Jamaica, with the exception of the metropolitan Kingston area and airport, due to the extensive damage casued by Hurricane Melissa.
Details: Jamaica's lush scenery and vibrant culture usually make it a top pick for Canadians, but officials say now isn't the time to visit.
Canadian travellers are now being urged to avoid all travel to Jamaica, with the exception of the Kingston metropolitan area and airport, following widespread damage caused by Hurricane Melissa.
The storm swept across the island on October 28, 2025, bringing major flooding, powerful winds, and extensive damage to infrastructure. As a result, transportation, power, water and food supply, emergency services, telecommunications, and healthcare have all been severely affected.
Only the airports in Kingston and Ocho Rios are currently open, and while Montego Bay's airport is expected to reopen shortly, the situation remains challenging. Travellers should confirm flight details and stay up to date with local developments.
Even in Kingston, visitors should exercise a high degree of caution. Damage from the storm continues to affect movement, public services, and day-to-day operations.
Violent crime, including armed robbery and murder, remains an issue in parts of Kingston, Montego Bay, May Pen, and St. Catherine. Gang-related violence often involves firearms, and although police are present in tourist areas, serious incidents have still occurred near hotels, on beaches, and during excursions.
Petty theft, like pickpocketing and bag-snatching, is common in busy public areas and during festivals or peak tourist seasons.
Travellers should avoid isolated spots, stay off the streets at night, and be cautious even in daylight. Keep valuables out of sight, carry ID, and cooperate at police checkpoints, which are frequently set up on major roads.
Jamaican law also criminalizes same-sex activity, and while enforcement is rare, 2SLGBTQI+ travellers have reported harassment and even violence. Those visiting should remain cautious and avoid public displays of affection.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.