3 Canadian spots were just ranked among the best places in the world to travel to in 2026
Add these to your Canadian bucket list immediately! 😍
As travel plans for 2026 start to take shape, Canadian travellers might not need to look far for vacation inspiration, as three of the world's top destinations are apparently waiting right here at home.
On October 21, National Geographic released its annual list of The Best Places in the World to Travel to, a roundup of 25 destinations selected by its editors, photographers, and explorers for their natural beauty, cultural significance, and sense of discovery.
While the list spans continents, from corners of Asia to the Americas, three Canadian destinations stand out among the world's best.
Spanning the Cree-managed wilderness of northern Quebec, the energy of Vancouver's FIFA World Cup summer, and the timeless splendour of Banff's snow-tipped peaks, these homegrown standouts prove that adventure can be both epic and close to home.
Here's a closer look at National Geographic's top picks in Canada for 2026, and why they should be on your new year travel bucket list.
Quebec
Ranked number two on Nat Geo's global list, Quebec earns its spot for the creation of Nibiischii Park — a vast, pristine wilderness now managed by the Cree Nation of Mistissini.
Spanning over 4,000 square miles in the Eeyou Istchee–James Bay region, this newly protected area promises a rare kind of peace, complete with glassy lakes, boreal forest horizons, and an abundance of local wildlife.
Visitors can stay in waterfront cabins or floating chalets on Waconichi Lake, explore new cliffside walkways, or join Cree-led workshops in winter that share stories, crafts, and survival skills passed down through generations.
Montreal also got a must-visit shoutout for its new ways to connect with Indigenous culture. In particular, its Inuit art gallery at the Museum of Fine Arts, and the upcoming Kahnawà:ke Cultural Arts Center, opening in 2026.
Vancouver
At number 12 on Nat Geo's list, Vancouver earns its place as a city poised to take the spotlight as one of 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup. Seven matches will unfold at BC Place next summer, drawing fans from around the world to this ocean-hugging city framed by mountains.
For those without a ticket, Nat Geo points to the FIFA Fan Festival at Hastings Park, which promises live screenings, local food, and concerts beneath open skies.
Yet, the ranking notes, even beyond the tournament, Vancouver's natural playground beckons. Whether it's whale-watching in the harbour, mountain biking on Grouse Mountain, or guided Indigenous canoe tours through Burrard Inlet, there's surely something for every type of tourist here.
Banff
Rounding out Canada's contribution to the list at number 25 is Banff, named Nat Geo's Readers' Choice Winner for 2026.
Nestled in the Rockies, Banff has long been the postcard image of Canada. Winter stretches endlessly across three major ski resorts, while summer brings hikers and photographers to turquoise glacial lakes and steaming hot springs.
Despite welcoming millions each year, Banff somehow retains its small-town soul, where mornings begin with artisan coffee and evenings conclude with mountain air and live music drifting down Banff Avenue.
For Canadian travellers looking ahead to 2026, now might be the perfect time to discover (or rediscover!) the wonders waiting right here at home.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.