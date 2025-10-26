Canada's travel advisory for Jamaica just got serious: 'Avoid all non-essential travel'
Listen up, Canada! 🚨
If you've got plans to head south to escape the fall chill in Canada, think again. Canada's travel advisory for Jamaica was recently updated, and now travellers are being warned to "avoid all non-essential travel" to the country.
On Saturday, October 25, the Canadian government revised its travel warning for the Caribbean hotspot, elevating it from "exercise a high degree of caution" to "avoid all non-essential travel."
Per the government's own scale, this is a Level 3 advisory (with Level 4 being the highest). When a Level 3 advisory is issued, officials say, "your safety and security could be at risk."
"You should think about your need to travel to this country, territory or region based on family or business requirements, knowledge of or familiarity with the region, and other factors," officials say.
"If you are already there, think about whether you really need to be there. If you do not need to be there, you should think about leaving."
The reason? Hurricane Melissa, a powerful Category 4 storm, is barrelling toward the island, with an anticipated arrival on October 28, bringing treacherous weather conditions in its wake.
The Canadian government is warning that the hurricane will deliver "excessive rainfall and violent winds," creating conditions ripe for flash floods and landslides while potentially crippling critical infrastructure and services across Jamaica.
BBC News reports the storm could dump as much as 30 inches of rain while generating winds reaching 140 mph. Storm surges could reach heights of 4 metres, accompanied by devastating flash floods and landslides.
The National Hurricane Center's forecast paints a grim picture: expect widespread electrical blackouts, compromised roads and infrastructure, and total breakdowns in essential services. This includes everything from transportation networks to medical facilities, food and water distribution, and communication systems.
Starting Saturday at 8 p.m., Jamaica's airports will shut down operations, with all commercial air travel suspended indefinitely, according to NBC.
Anyone planning to travel should reach out to their airline or tour operator immediately, stay informed through local weather channels, and adhere to guidance from local emergency management officials.
For those currently on the island, Canada's advisory stresses the importance of extreme caution, having a solid emergency strategy, and preparing for what could be several days of dangerous conditions.
The hurricane isn't the only concern addressed in the advisory. It also highlights year-round safety and security issues that Canadian visitors should consider before visiting Jamaica.
Though violent crime rates have seen a decline in recent years, serious incidents remain a problem in specific areas of Kingston, Montego Bay, St. Catherine, and May Pen. Many of these crimes involve guns and are tied to gang operations. Even popular tourist zones aren't immune to assaults and robberies.
Tourist areas typically see more police patrols, and resort properties generally maintain better security measures, but visitors should remain alert at all times. Petty theft, including pickpocketing and bag theft, frequently occurs in busy public spaces.
Women and 2SLGBTQI+ travellers face additional concerns. The advisory highlights reports of sexual assault occurring even within resort properties. Additionally, Jamaican law criminalizes same-sex relationships, and while enforcement is uncommon, the legal framework and prevailing social attitudes can lead to harassment or mistreatment.
The island's location in an active earthquake zone adds another layer of risk, with potential for both earthquakes and tsunamis. Anyone staying near the coast should learn evacuation procedures and safety measures.
If you are travelling ahead of the storm or during the aftermath, the government recommends enrolling in the Registration of Canadians Abroad program to stay informed and access support if necessary.
With a major hurricane approaching, Jamaica is to be a risky destination choice for the immediate future. Stay safe!
The full details of Canada's Jamaica travel advisory are available here.
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.