5 Things To Do In Alberta That Got A Shoutout On 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'
Pedro Pascal and Daisy Edgar-Jones shared their fave spots!
Alberta just got a major shoutout on one of the world's biggest talk shows when actors Pedro Pascal and Daisy Edgar-Jones shared their favourite things to do in the province.
In the latest episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Pascal and Edgar-Jones opened up about their time filming in Alberta for their respective series The Last Of Us and Under The Banner Of Heaven.
Daisy Edgar-Jones Is All About Banff
Edgar-Jones was in the city last year filming the series which also stars Spiderman's Andrew Garfield, while Pascal has been spotted filming scenes for the big-budget HBO series in downtown Calgary. Filming for The Last Of Us is set to end in June 2022.
From roasting Banff to visiting their favourite Calgary restaurant, the pair talked about some of their favourite things to do in Alberta with Corden.
Visit Banff
Despite the name getting an epic roasting, Edgar-Jones was quick to recommend visiting Banff to Corden. "It's the most beautiful place, but then it's called Banff," she joked. "You've got to go to Banff," Pascal added.
Dine at Model Milk
As soon as the guests realized they'd both been filming in Calgary, Edgar-Jones was quick to ask Pascal if he'd been to the iconic Calgary restaurant Model Milk. "It's the place," she said. With a menu including hot fried chicken and bbq wagyu brisket, our mouths are watering just thinking about it.
See The Northern Lights
Pascal told Corden about the first time he saw the Northern Lights while filming The Last Of Us in Alberta. "We were driving from Calgary to Edmonton to go and shoot... I was a passenger in a car and I was like 'what is that?" Pascal said. "It was full Spielberg. One of the most unbelievable things I've ever seen."
Go Dog Sledding
When talking about things to do in Banff, Pascal recommended taking a dog sledding trip. It's definitely a unique way to see the province's stunning frozen lakes and forests. "I don't want to sled on a dog. it feels cruel to me," Corden joked.
Visit Lake Louise
Lake Louise also got a shoutout from the pair. When Corden asked about the best spot to visit in Alberta, Pascal recommended visiting its most famous lake. With its beautiful turquoise waters and panoramic mountain views, we can see why Pascal was keen to go.