There Are So Many Celebrities At Calgary Expo This Weekend & Here's Who You Could Meet
Who will you spot in the city?
You won't have to go very far to be in with a chance of meeting a celebrity in Calgary this weekend.
The Calgary Expo is returning to Stampede Park from April 21 to April 24 and bringing some of your favourite movie and TV stars with it.
Like a mini Comic-Con, Calgary Expo is bringing celebrities to the city to meet fans and share exclusive behind-the-scenes gossip about the films you love.
From a special panel including the four hobbits from The Lord Of The Rings trilogy to George Of The Jungle himself Brendan Fraser, here's who you could meet at the Calgary Expo.
Elijah Wood
Most known for his performance as Frodo Baggins in The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, Elijah Wood will be at the Calgary Expo on Saturday and Sunday. You can catch Wood and his Hobbit companions opening up about filming the trilogy in an extra special event on Saturday April 23.
Brendan Fraser
Known for epic movies such as The Mummy series, George Of The Jungle, and Doom Patrol, Brendan Fraser will at Calgary Expo on Saturday.
Sean Astin
Sean Astin, who is known for playing fan-favourite hobbit Samwise Gamgee, The Goonies and Stranger Things, will be at the Expo on Saturday and Sunday. He'll also be taking part in the panel with Elijah Wood.
Dominic Monaghan & Billy Boyd
Completing the Hobbit lineup will be Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd. Since The Lord Of The Rings, Monaghan starred in the hit TV series Lost and Boyd can be seen in Outlander. Both will be at the Expo on Saturday and Sunday.
William Shatner
Canadian icon William Shatner will also be in attendance, talking about all things Star Trek on April 21 and April 22.
John Cleese
Known for turns in Monty Python and Fawlty Towers, comedy legend John Cleese will at the Expo on Saturday April 23.
Trailer Park Boys
Fresh from the trailer park, Ricky, Julian and Bubbles will be at Calgary Expo from April 22 - 24.
Carl Weathers
Carl Weathers, from Predator, the Rocky movies and Happy Gilmore will be around from April 22 - 24.
Katee Sackhoff
Battlestar Galactica and The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff will be in Calgary on April 22 and 23.
The Cast of Clerks
The cast of Clerks will be appearing at Expo throughout the weekend. Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, famous for their turns as Jay and Silent Bob, will also be answering fan questions in a special event.
Michael Rooker
Guardians Of The Galaxy and The Walking Dead star Michael Rooker will be at the Expo on April 22 and 23.
The Cast of Cobra Kai
Martin Kove, Jacob Bertrand and Gianni DeCenzo from the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai will also be attending Calgary Expo from April 22 - 24.
Calgary Expo
Price: Single day tickets are $27, a full four-day pass is $119.
Address: Stampede Park, 20 Roundup Way S.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: To meet some of your favourite movie stars and get exclusive behind-the-scenes gossip from some of Hollywood's biggest movies.