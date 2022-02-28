The 4 Hobbits From 'Lord Of The Rings' Are In Calgary IRL & Our Hearts Can't Take It
They're going on an adventure!
Calgary Expo is back in April and, this time, stars from the iconic 'Lord Of The Rings' franchise will be taking to the stage at Stampede Park.
The actors who played the four hobbits in the 'Lord Of The Rings' movies — Elijah Wood (Frodo), Sean Astin (Sam), Billy Boyd (Pippin) and Dominic Monaghan (Merry) — will be hosting a special event as part of the expo.
The event, 'Four Hobbits: An Unexpected Reunion', will be on stage at the expo discussing their experiences and sharing stories about their time filming the 'Lord Of The Rings' movies and answering fan questions.
Fans will also be able to get autographs and even take photos with the actors.
After both the Calgary Expo 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled due to COVID-19, the 2022 Expo is back with even more stars including Canada’s own Trailer Park Boys. Bubbles, Ricky and Julian will be appearing in character to meet fans and sign autographs.
Star Trek’s William Shatner, Monty Python’s John Cleese, and Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund will also be attending.
It’s also time to dig out your costumes as the Expo will also see the return of the 'POW! Parade of Wonders', Canada’s “biggest cosplay parade” to Stampede Park.
Calgary Expo
Price: From $22 per person.
Address: Stampede Park.
Why You Need To Go: If you’re passionate about cosplaying, or want to meet the stars of some of your movies, Calgary Expo will have you covered.