Calgary's Tate McRae Is The Newest Face Of Maybelline New York & It's A 'Dream Come True'
She’s living the dream! 💄
Calgary-born pop icon Tate McRae has just been announced as the newest face of Maybelline New York.
The singer behind hit songs such as She’s All I Wanna Be and You Broke Me First announced the news on Instagram saying it’s a “dream come true”.
As well as becoming a face of the brand, McRae is also going to be the voice of its mental health initiative Brave Together, an online resource to help those experiencing anxiety and depression.
Speaking to People, McRae said she couldn’t believe it when Maybelline New York reached out about the partnership.
“As a little girl, it's such a big goal. I didn't even think they knew who I was, until they just reached out one day and were like, 'We would love to work with you.' I was so honoured," she said.
McRae, who went to Calgary's Western Canada High School on 17th Avenue, first came to fame when she was 13 years old. She was the second runner up on So You Think You Can Dance and then went on to be a backup dancer for Justin Bieber.
As if the Maybelline gig isn’t huge enough, McRae has kicked off a tour of North America and Europe this spring, before joining Shawn Mendes on the road in the fall.