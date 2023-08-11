Tate McRae Is In Olivia Rodrigo's Music Video 'Bad Idea Right?' & It's A Whole Damn Mood
We've all been there, girl.
Canadian musician Tate McRae is featured in Olivia Rodrigo's new music video "bad idea right?" and it all features a very relatable plot.
The video, which debuted on Friday, August 11, features Rodrigo debating with her besties McRae, Iris Apatow, and Madison Hu if she should go visit her ex.
The beginning of the song sees Rodrigo and her friends getting ready in a bathroom while she sing-speaks that her ex has sent her his new address. She says she knows the two of them are done, but she's still tempted.
McRae, Apatow, Hu and everyone at the party they're at all confirm that going to see him is a bad idea, but ultimately, Rodrigo decides, "F*ck it, it's fine."
Olivia Rodrigo - bad idea right? (Official Video)www.youtube.com
Rodrigo then proceeds to hitchhike in the rain and get on a bus where a Slushie gets thrown at her before eventually making it to her ex's apartment as she sings: "Oh, yes, I know that he's my ex, Can't two people reconnect? The biggest lie I ever said, I just tripped and fell into his bed."
The video ends with her ex's side of the bed on fire as a spider crawls over Rodrigo's pillow, which perhaps might be an easter egg for what's to come next with her music.
Rodrigo has teamed up with famous Canadians in the past, like last year when Avril Lavigne joined the singer for a concert in Toronto where the two did a duet of "Complicated."
And in 2021, Rodrigo sat down for an interview with Alanis Morissette for Rolling Stone where the two gushed over each other, with the Canadian saying that she went down a few rabbit holes of the younger singer's content.
"Oh, my gosh," Rodrigo said. "I’m going to blush."
Hopefully we'll see some music between Rodrigo and either McRae, Lavigne or Morrisette in the future — or all of them together!