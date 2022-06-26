Olivia Rodrigo Sings 'F*ck You' To The US Supreme Court During Her Glastonbury Set (VIDEO)
She ripped into the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Olivia Rodrigo took time out of her set at her first-ever Glastonbury performance this weekend to share an important message.
Rodrigo has been vocal on her Instagram page about her outrage over the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, revoking the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States.
Before performing with Lily Allen, the 19-year-old took a moment to address the massive crowd about the outcome of the ruling that she says takes away "awoman'srighttoa safeabortionandotherbasichumanrights."
"I'm devastated and terrified," Rodrigo said. "So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this."
"I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a sh*t about freedom," she continued.
Given that the pair were about to perform Allen's hit "F*ck You," her message came across loud and clear.
"The song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh," Rodrigo said as Allen held up her middle fingers. "We hate you."
"We hate you," Allen reiterated.
The two then launched into the song featuring lyrics like: "Look inside, look inside your tiny mind, now look a bit harder, 'cause we're so uninspired, so sick and tired of all the hatred you harbour."
As for the three justices who didn't vote to overturn the decades-old decision on June 24, they also had some harsh words in their dissenting opinion.
"With sorrow — for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection — we dissent," they wrote.
