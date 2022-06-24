Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

roe v wade

The US Supreme Court Overturned Roe v. Wade & Abortion Is No Longer A Right

It all depends on where you live now.

Senior Global Editor
Abortion-rights protesters in Washington, D.C.

Abortion-rights protesters in Washington, D.C.

Sandra Foyt | Dreamstime

It's official: Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that guaranteed the right to get an abortion in the United States, is no more.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down its own decades-old decision on Friday, paving the way for each state to restrict or outright ban abortion as it sees fit.

Roughly half of the U.S. states already have plans to do just that.

"The Supreme Court has taken away our right to abortion and overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the floodgates for states across the country to ban abortion," Planned Parenthood said in a statement after the decision was handed down Friday.

"The court has failed us all — but this is far from over."

Most of the court's Republican-appointed justices — including three appointed by Donald Trump — voted for the move, while the three Democrat-appointed justices opposed it. Chief Justice John Roberts had a more narrow view of the case that would not have struck down Roe v. Wade.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," wrote Justice Samuel Alito in the decision. Casey was a later decision that modified but upheld Roe.

"The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision," Alito wrote.

The three liberal justices ripped the move in their dissent opinion.

"With sorrow—for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection—we dissent," they wrote.

Conservative activists have been pushing to overturn Roe v. Wade since the day it passed in 1973, and many Republican states had anti-abortion laws ready and waiting to roll out the moment it fell.

Abortion laws will now depend on which state you're in, and some states are expected to make it a crime.

The move is one of the biggest reversals in U.S. Supreme Court history, although it's not much of a surprise at this point.

Someone leaked a draft version of the decision in May, essentially spoiling the court's big reveal but not changing it in any significant way.

Polls show that the move goes against the opinion of most Americans, the Associated Press reports.

The decision is also expected to have a more severe impact on minority and low-income people who might have a harder time crossing state lines or taking time off work to get an abortion where it's legal.

"Today's decision is a gender, racial and economic justice catastrophe with deadly consequences," the ACLU tweeted.

"Women and people who can become pregnant have been forced into a second-class status. The impacts will fall hardest on Black women who already face a severe maternal mortality crisis.

"Because of today's decision, our right to control our own bodies and futures will depend on where we live and who we are."

The decision is final, and it would take another Supreme Court move to reverse it.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...