Canadian TikTokers Offer Homes To Americans Who Need To Travel After Roe v. Wade Outcome
The invitation is for those who want to go "hiking," "shopping," or need "a poutine."
Canadians on TikTok are showing support for our neighbours south of the border with the "If We Go Down" trend and it's a coded way of offering a safe space to stay if someone needs to travel to have an abortion.
Following the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24 — which revokes the constitutional right to an abortion in the country — many Canadians took to the social media platform.
In the trend, they say where they are, that they have a safe space for anyone who needs to "travel," and then sing the lyrics "if we go down then we go down together."
"To my American friends: I'm Nicole your Canadian bestie," wrote @_nicolelemk.
"I live in Ontario. If you need a break to go 'wine-tasting' and browse some local small shops, then let's go. There's space to recover from the 'hangover.'"
"I've got you," she shared, alongside a heart emoji.
@_nicolelemke
There are no words. I’ve got you. ❤️ #canadianbestie #ifwegodownthenwegodowntogether #ineedafriend
"Hi! I'm your friend from Canada," wrote @kingjillqueenjack on their Tiktok.
"If your name is 'Jane,' you are always welcome to visit me," they shared. "We can go see the sites, hit the shopping centres and go out for dinner..."
@kingjillqueenjack
Code Name Jane #canada #canadianfriend #ineedafriend #canadian #ifwegodown #ifwegodownthenwegodowntogether #inthistogether #woman #pro
"To my American Neighbours, I live in the city of waterfalls, 45 minutes from the border," shared @imperfectmelody. "Come explore with me and we'll rest a few days after all the 'hiking.'
@imperfectmelody
#wegodowntogether #ifwegodownthenwegodowntogether #Canada #fyp #abortionisessentialhealthcare
In a particularly Canadian vein, @jessie_lynn_xox invites Americans over who need to get a "poutine."
"In Canada, you can get a poutine in every province, if you so choose," she wrote. "Not everyone wants to order poutine, and that's totally fine. It's your choice."
"In the US, some states have restaurants with poutine on the menu. Lots don't. And after today, fewer will," she said in reference to the June 24 decision.
@jessie_lynn_xox
I got you, anyone of you❤️ #abortionlaws #canada #canadianfriend #foryoupage #igotyou #abortionrights
"If you find yourself in need of a poutine, but live in a state that restricts access to poutine, consider a trip to Canada, and give me a shout," she shared.
"I won't ask what size poutine you want or why you haven't considered other food options," she continued. "That's your choice. That is ONLY YOUR CHOICE.
"I can, however, help take you to order your poutine, wait with you while you eat, and make sure you have a comfy place to rest, post poutine."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.