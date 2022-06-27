NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

roe v wade

Phoebe Bridgers Led A 'F*ck The Supreme Court' Chant & Artists Didn't Hold Back At Glastonbury

The Roe v Wade rage is everywhere.

Global Staff Writer
Phoebe Bridgers.

Phoebe Bridgers.

@phoebebridgers | Instagram

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

Some of the world's top musicians put the U.S. Supreme Court on blast this weekend at the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival, where they ripped the decision to overturn Roe v Wade and take away people's right to an abortion in America.

Several performers used their time on stage to tear into the top court's conservative majority, which sparked international outrage with its decision to roll back the 49-year-old protection last week.

U.S. singer Phoebe Bridgers, for instance, went in on the SCOTUS by leading a chant at the festival.

"F*ck the Supreme Court!" she yelled to her audience.

"Who wants to say, ‘Fuck the supreme court’? One, two, three…"

She also tore into the court with a string of profanities.

“F*ck that sh*t," she said. "Fuck America ... all these irrelevant old motherf*ckers trying to tell us what to do with our f*cking bodies."

Billie Eilish, who was a headliner at this year's Glastonbury, also addressed the news by dedicating her new song Your Power to the current moment.

“Today is a really dark day for women in the U.S. and I’m just gonna say that because I can’t bear to think about it any longer in this moment. This song is dedicated to that I guess,” said Eilish, per The Guardian.

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen also dedicated a rendition of F*ck You to the Supreme Court.

“I'm devastated," Rodrigo said during their appearance on stage. "I'm terrified, and so many women and so many girls are gonna die because of this," she said. She added that the justices who backed the decision "have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a sh*t about freedom."

While she named each one of the justices, Allen put her middle fingers up in the air to a cheering crowd.

Kendrick Lamar also made an impact by repeating the phrase, "They judge you, they judge Christ. God speed for women's rights," while wearing a crown of thorns with blood running down his face during his performance.

"I know it wouldn't be me if I didn't take a second to call out these stupid*ss men," said Megan Thee Stallion during her performance.

She invited the crowd to say "My body, my motherf*cking choice!" before continuing her performance.

The Supreme Court's plans to overturn the case leaked out in May, but the actual decision ignited a fresh wave of rage on Friday when it dropped.

Without the protection of Roe v Wade, roughly half of the states are expected to restrict or ban abortion in the coming months.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...