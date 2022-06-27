Phoebe Bridgers Led A 'F*ck The Supreme Court' Chant & Artists Didn't Hold Back At Glastonbury
The Roe v Wade rage is everywhere.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Some of the world's top musicians put the U.S. Supreme Court on blast this weekend at the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival, where they ripped the decision to overturn Roe v Wade and take away people's right to an abortion in America.
Several performers used their time on stage to tear into the top court's conservative majority, which sparked international outrage with its decision to roll back the 49-year-old protection last week.
U.S. singer Phoebe Bridgers, for instance, went in on the SCOTUS by leading a chant at the festival.
"F*ck the Supreme Court!" she yelled to her audience.
"Who wants to say, ‘Fuck the supreme court’? One, two, three…"
She also tore into the court with a string of profanities.
“F*ck that sh*t," she said. "Fuck America ... all these irrelevant old motherf*ckers trying to tell us what to do with our f*cking bodies."
\u201c\u201cAll these irrelevant old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies\u201d. @phoebe_bridgers calls out the US Supreme Court on stage at Glastonbury. She had an abortion last year. What a moment.\u201d— Dino Sofos (@Dino Sofos) 1656098077
Billie Eilish, who was a headliner at this year's Glastonbury, also addressed the news by dedicating her new song Your Power to the current moment.
“Today is a really dark day for women in the U.S. and I’m just gonna say that because I can’t bear to think about it any longer in this moment. This song is dedicated to that I guess,” said Eilish, per The Guardian.
Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen also dedicated a rendition of F*ck You to the Supreme Court.
“I'm devastated," Rodrigo said during their appearance on stage. "I'm terrified, and so many women and so many girls are gonna die because of this," she said. She added that the justices who backed the decision "have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a sh*t about freedom."
While she named each one of the justices, Allen put her middle fingers up in the air to a cheering crowd.
\u201colivia rodrigo at glastonbury name dropping the justices of the supreme court who voted to overturn roe v wade \u201cwe hate you\u201d and then singing fuck you by lily allen to them yea that\u2019s my girl.\u201d— bri (@bri) 1656182594
Kendrick Lamar also made an impact by repeating the phrase, "They judge you, they judge Christ. God speed for women's rights," while wearing a crown of thorns with blood running down his face during his performance.
\u201cKendrick Lamar ending his Glastonbury set with a pointed reference to RoevWade. #glastonburyfestival2022 #RoeVsWade\u201d— Sanny Rudravajhala (@Sanny Rudravajhala) 1656281855
"I know it wouldn't be me if I didn't take a second to call out these stupid*ss men," said Megan Thee Stallion during her performance.
She invited the crowd to say "My body, my motherf*cking choice!" before continuing her performance.
\u201cMegan Thee Stallion gets crowd of thousands at the Glastonbury Festival to scream \u201cmy body, my motherfuckin\u2019 choice\u201d\u201d— philip lewis (@philip lewis) 1656256213
The Supreme Court's plans to overturn the case leaked out in May, but the actual decision ignited a fresh wave of rage on Friday when it dropped.
Without the protection of Roe v Wade, roughly half of the states are expected to restrict or ban abortion in the coming months.