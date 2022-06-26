Here's How Canada's Leading Politicians Are Responding To The US Overturning Roe v. Wade
"Today is a dark day."
On June 24, the United States Supreme Court announced a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — a landmark court ruling that secured abortion rights across the U.S.
The decision has prompted concerns in America as well as internationally, with some of Canada's top politicians condemning the ruling.
On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke out about the decision, calling it a "difficult day."
"The judgement coming out of the United States is an attack on women's freedom, quite frankly, it's an attack on everyone's freedoms and rights," said the PM.
"In Canada, we will always defend women's rights to choose and continue to work to expand access to the full range of reproductive health services across the country."
Alongside him, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly also commented on the news.
"Today is a dark day," said Joly. "It's a reversal of hard-fought gains by generations of women. And this decision will put women's lives at risk."
"No country in the world, including Canada, is immune to what's going on in the United States," added the minister.
They weren't the only Liberal MPs who spoke out.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland shared a message with "Canadian women and girls" via social media.
In it, she said that she is "shocked and horrified by today's news from the United States."
She also reaffirmed that "abortion is a fundamental right" and that the Canadian government "will not let that right be undermined in any way in Canada."
\u201cMy message to Canadian women and girls.\u201d— Chrystia Freeland (@Chrystia Freeland) 1656097742
Liberal members of parliament weren't the only prominent politicians to offer their condolences to those south of the border.
Leader of the NDP, Jagmeet Singh, posted a video to Instagram and TikTok with his comments and thoughts on the situation.
"This decision effectively overturns the right to have an abortion," said Singh to the camera. "It's an attack on fundamental freedoms, it's an attack on human rights, and it's an attack on women."
"I can't imagine what it's like right now for people in the States to see this fundamental human right being attacked."
Singh also doubled down on his support for abortion rights in Canada, concluding by saying Canadians "have to protect the right, and we have to defend access to that right."
The decision also prompted the three Supreme Court members who voted against it to publicly speak out.
The justices said that overturning Roe v. Wade means that many Americans might have the challenge of financing a trip to Canada – rather than just another state – to access an abortion.
"The challenge for a woman will be to finance a trip not to 'New York [or] California' but to Toronto," said Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer in the joint statement.
However, if Americans do come to Canada for any health services, they will have to pay out of pocket or through their private insurance.