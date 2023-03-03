Walgreens Confirmed It Won't Distribute Abortion Pills & People Are Calling For Boycotts
It's even happening in states where abortions are legal.
On February 17, Walgreens officially announced they aren't selling the abortion pill, Mifepristone, at any of their locations. Now, customers across the country hopped on Twitter in an attempt to spread a "boycott Walgreens" message.
It all happened after Kansas passed a law filed on November 23, 2022, that the legal distribution of abortion pills to patients through telemedicine is blocked in the state.
The U.S.-based drugstore then received a letter on February 1 from Attorney General of Missouri Andrew Bailey stating that the sale of the medication violates federal law.
"First, many people are not aware that federal law expressly prohibits using the mail to send or receive any drug that will 'be used or applied for producing abortion,'" Bailey's letter reads.
His correspondence was signed by many other states' Attorneys General, including Florida, Texas, Georgia, Utah and Alabama, just to name a few.
Then, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach chimed in five days later. He wrote to the company that selling Mifepristone at Kansas Walgreens violates that law, The Topeka-Capital Journal reported on February 6.
On February 17, the Executive Vice President of the Walgreens Boots Alliance, Danielle C. Gray, responded to Attorney General Kobach's document with the company's confirmation the pill is off the shelves.
"The company has made clear that it would do so consistent with all applicable laws and as a result would not be able to dispense Mifepristone in all locations," the letter reads. This includes states where abortion is legal.
Now, consumers of the convenience store chain are clapping back on social media with the hashtag "#boycottWalgreens."
"It will be my pleasure to boycott Walgreens. They overcharge for their prescriptions in disadvantaged neighborhoods. This just shows how predatory they are," one woman tweeted.
Some users are even publishing to urge others to switch their pharmacies.
One woman tweeted that women do the majority of the shopping for their families and they should take their money elsewhere.
A person who identifies as an MD tweeted that it was a "terrible decision" and called the executives responsible "cowards."
Narcity reached out to Walgreens requesting comment on the matter. The company has not immediately responded.