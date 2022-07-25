NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

matt gaetz

Florida Politician Matt Gaetz Doubled Down On Body Shaming Women After A Roe V. Wade Speech

"Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb."

Florida Associate Editor
A screenshot of Congressman Matt Gaetz during a speech.

A screenshot of Congressman Matt Gaetz during a speech.

@repmattgaetz | Instagram

On Saturday, July 23, at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Congressman Matt Gaetz body-shamed pro-abortion protestors and he continued to make those comments online.

"Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb," Gaetz said on stage.

He didn't stop there. He went on to even physically described a body type and made fun of people for marching.

"They're like 5'2", 350 lbs., and they're like 'give me my abortions or I'll get up and march and protest.' And I'm thinking, march? You look like you got ankles weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe V. Wade," he said. "A few of them need to get up and march. They need to get up and march for like an hour a day, swing those arms, get the blood pumping, maybe mix in a salad."

A clip of the speech posted to Twitter has over six million views and eight thousand comments.

"How does an elected official talk about women like this," one user replied.

The Representative doubled down on what he said. He retweeted the viral clip of him speaking, and even targeted a teenager in one of his replies.

Newsmax wrote online that "Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz blasted abortion activists in a rant sure to raise dander of his political opponents," when the outlet shared their article about his speech.

The politician soon after shared a photo of a young woman and wrote, "dander raised..."

The woman in Gaetz's tweet, Olivia Julianna, didn't back down.

"Am I not a little too old for you Matt? I know you have a thing for targeting teenagers but 19 is on the cusp don’t you think?" She wrote.

This isn't the first time Gaetz has drawn attention on Twitter for the things that he's said about Roe V. Wade. When abortion rights rallies started on May 4, he released the following tweet.

"How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches?"

Roe V. Wade was overturned on July 24, 2022.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...