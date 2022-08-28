Chrystia Freeland Responds To The Video Of Her Being Threatened & Says She's A Proud Albertan
"What happened yesterday was wrong."
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has responded after a video of her being harassed in Grande Prairie, Alberta, circulated online Friday, August 26.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In the video, which made its rounds on TikTok and Twitter, a woman can be heard saying, "that's Chrystia," before a man shouted her name and approached the politician.
"Yes?" Freeland responds.
"What the f*ck are you doing in Alberta?" the man asks. "You f*cking traitor! You f*cking b*tch! Get the f*ck out of this province!"
Freeland then walked into an elevator before the clip ended.
On Saturday, August 27, Freeland responded to the incident and called it "wrong."
"I'm proud to be from Alberta," she tweeted alongside a picture of her family and dog while on a hike. "And I am very happy to be spending a few days in the Peace Country. I'm going to keep coming back because Alberta is home, and because I want to keep meeting with Albertans from across this great province and visiting my family and friends here."
"What happened yesterday was wrong," she continued. "Nobody, anywhere, should have to put up with threats and intimidation."
She also said that the province is "filled with kind and welcoming people" and that she's been received warmly in Edmonton, Grande Prairie and Peace River during her stay.
"One unpleasant incident yesterday doesn't change that," she concluded.
Fellow politicians have spoken out about the intimidating behaviour Freeland endured.
Minister of National Defence Anita Anand took to Twitter to say, "this behaviour has no place in Canada."
"We’ve all run for office to promote dialogue on important public policy issues, and harassment like this cannot be tolerated," she wrote.
\u201cI\u2019m appalled by the threats and intimidation directed at my colleague @cafreeland yesterday. This behaviour has no place in Canada. We\u2019ve all run for office to promote dialogue on important public policy issues, and harassment like this cannot be tolerated.\u201d— Anita Anand (@Anita Anand) 1661613162
"Watch this," tweeted former Conservative MP Lisa MacCormack Raitt. "She hears her name & turns to because she is open to engaging with people. He becomes abusive & she heads into the elevator. And in that moment — *I’m* feeling a knot in my stomach worried he follows. Physical intimidation is not a form of Democratic expression."
\u201cWatch this. She hears her name & turns to because she is open to engaging with people. He becomes abusive & she heads into the elevator. And in that moment - *I\u2019m* feeling a knot in my stomach worried he follows. Physical intimidation is not a form of Democratic expression.\u201d— Lisa MacCormack Raitt (@Lisa MacCormack Raitt) 1661601130
Raitt followed up her tweet with a summary of the week.
"This week on Twitter a female deputy PM is shown being physically intimidated, a female journalist is reportedly fired for going grey and a female prime minister is ridiculed for dancing at a private event. Somedays this is exhausting."
If you or anyone you know is facing harassment, intimidation or discrimination, you can consult support resources available across Canada. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.