NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

sanna marin

Finland's Millennial PM Had A 'Wild' Party Night & She's Getting So Much Flak For It (VIDEO)

"I danced, sang, and partied — perfectly legal things."

Global Staff Writer
Sanna Marin. Right: Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin partying.

Sanna Marin. Right: Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin partying.

@sannamarin | Instagram, Leaked footage via visegrad24 | Twitter,

Sanna Marin might be the prime minister of Finland, but she's also a 36-year-old woman with a social life — and critics are absolutely blasting her for having a bit of fun in her off time.

Marin was forced to answer a bunch of questions about partying on Thursday, after video surfaced showing her dancing and having fun with friends at a recent soiree.

Some have even called for her to take a drug test because of the video.

"I danced, sang, and partied — perfectly legal things," Marin told the media on Thursday, per BBC News. "And I've never been in a situation where I've seen or known of others [using drugs]."

She added that she's "disappointed" that the video went public.

"I spent the evening with friends," she explained to Finland's YLE broadcaster, per the Associated Press. "Partied, pretty wild, yes. Danced and sang."

In the footage, the 36-year-old PM can be seen dancing and singing with her friends, some of whom are prominent Finnish celebrities.

It's unclear who originally leaked the footage but it's spread rapidly online.

Finland's opposition party leader has called for Marin to take a drug test because of the incident, saying that it casts a "shadow of doubt" over her, BBC reports.

Marin became Finland's prime minister at age 34 and she remains the youngest PM in the world.

She's also still a millennial, and this isn't the first time she's been grilled by her opponents for having a bit of after-hours fun.

Late last year, Marin was pressured to apologize after going clubbing despite being exposed to COVID-19.

"I have a family life, I have a work life, and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age," Marin told journalists at the time. "I am going to be exactly the same person as I have been until now, and I hope that it will be accepted."

The latest scandal triggered plenty of supportive comments for Marin on Twitter.

"Breaking News: Woman has fun with her friends," wrote one user. "Scandalous."

"PM Marin has often done a good job, and she has given Finland a lot of positive PR abroad. Of course, she should be criticized, but for political reasons, not for dancing in her spare time," wrote another.

Another sarcastically wrote: "Oh wow, she's a human being. This is hard to swallow."

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...