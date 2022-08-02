Trudeau Has Received Over 400 Gifts As Canada's Prime Minister & Some Seem Totally Random
He had to forfeit some of them because they were over the $1,000 limit! 👀
As Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau has received his fair share of gifts.
Matter of fact, he's reportedly been the recipient of over 400 presents from world leaders, foreign dignitaries and monarchs from around the globe.
According to a story by The Canadian Press, since 2015, Trudeau has declared hundreds of received gifts over $200 in value to the federal ethics commissioner.
Some of these gifts include Star Wars scripts — likely a product of Trudeau's love of the franchise — bottles of wine and even a portrait of him painted on a goat's skin given to him by the prime minister of Ethiopia.
Interestingly enough, the Canadian prime minister has received a bunch of portraits of himself — 17 in total!
Along with the aforementioned goat skin painting, he's also received one from the president of China, Xi Jinping.
In the same vein, he was also gifted a 3-D crystal collage of him and former U.S. President Barack Obama — the person who gave him a copy of a script for Star Wars: The Force Awakens signed by the director of the film, J.J. Abrams.
Some of the most extravagant gifts were given out by the King of Jordan, Abdullah II, who gave the prime minister a total of 10 presents during a visit to Canada. They included jars of honey, a box of skincare products and a handmade leather saddle.
This is despite the two leaders not actually meeting while Abdullah II was in the country.
Of these gifted items, Trudeau had to forfeit 20 because they were over the $1,000 gift limit. These included a watch from the Japanese prime minister and some paintings.
For some of the items that were over the limit, Trudeau reimbursed the giver their value so he could keep them.
He's done this for items such as an e-bike from a Chinese official and an Inuit etching from a representative from Nunavut.
As for items under $200, those aren't required to be declared to the ethics commissioner and can include items like small trinkets and letters.
"Prime Ministers and their families regularly receive gifts from Canadians and dignitaries," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement to Narcity.
"The Privy Council Office and Prime Minister’s Office process gifts according to the Ethics Commissioner’s rules, meaning some are kept or stored while others are donated or forfeited."
"All gifts sent to PMO correspondence and 24 Sussex are security cleared," it added.
