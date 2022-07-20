Justin Trudeau Called Out Hockey Canada & Said It's Hard For Canadians To 'Trust' Them
"What we're learning today is absolutely unacceptable."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had some harsh words for the country's national hockey organization, Hockey Canada, after a series of recent scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
At a recent press appearance in Bowen Island, B.C., he said, "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyone at Hockey Canada."
This comes after CBC News reported on Monday that Hockey Canada had funds set aside for uninsured liabilities, which included sexual assault claims within the organization.
"What we're learning today is absolutely unacceptable," continued Trudeau on Tuesday, July 19.
This revelation comes after sexual assault allegations involving Hockey Canada and the Canadian Hockey League were made public in May. TSN reported that a woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players in 2018 agreed to drop her lawsuit after reaching a settlement earlier this year.
While the players were unidentified, it is reported that several of them were on the 2017-18 World Junior team.
Trudeau pointed out that this news is what caused the federal government to freeze funding for the sports organization as of June 22, "pending significant reforms in transparency and accountability."
Speaking to reporters, Trudeau also shone a light on the fact that his own son plays hockey.
"I can understand why so many parents, why so many Canadians, who take such pride in our national winter sport are absolutely disgusted by what's going on."
The PM finished with an "unequivocal [...] condemnation of what we're learning" and called on the national hockey organization to make changes.
Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge also commented on the need for change within the sports organization.
"This is about changing a deeply entrenched culture," said St-Onge in June. "It's not about simple Band-Aid solutions."
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact the Support Services for Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015.
