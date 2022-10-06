A Leafs Fan Harassed A Reporter Covering The Hockey Canada Scandal & Irony Is Dead
A Toronto reporter was heckled on live TV as she was reporting on the Hockey Canada sex scandal, and the entire interaction was incredibly ironic.
The woman was harassed by a man wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey, who could be heard yelling sexual remarks at her.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
"Get the baby c*ck out of your mouth," the man can be heard repeating several times in the video.
He also makes crude sexual gestures as he makes his way off screen and down the street.
It can be hard enough as a reporter to talk about dark stories like this one, let alone when getting heckled yourself. But BNN Bloomberg's Paige Ellis handled it well and shook it off like a pro.
"Sorry about that, everyone," she says, turning back to face the camera as the man runs off. "That really startled me."
From there, she settles right back into her story, picking up where she left off when she was so rudely interrupted.
\u201cThere\u2019s something grimly poetic about being sexually harassed by a man in a hockey jersey while talking about alleged sexual misconduct by hockey players.\u201d— Paige Ellis (@Paige Ellis) 1665069399
The irony throughout this entire video has also become impossible to ignore.
Not only is Ellis being heckled by a hockey fan — right as the controversy surrounding Hockey Canada is putting all of hockey culture under scrutiny — but the harasser then walks right past a Tim Hortons restaurant.
Tim Hortons was one of several major corporations to cut sponsorship ties with Hockey Canada this week, including Canadian Tire, Chevrolet Canada, Telus, Scotiabank, SkipTheDishes and Sobeys.
These latest moves have followed growing concern the organization is failing to hold its leadership team accountable in the wake of multiple gang rape allegations and associated settlements.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed Hockey Canada's reluctance to shake up its management on Wednesday, saying it "boggles the mind."
"Right now this mess is doing no favours to kids across the country," said Trudeau.