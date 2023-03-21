A Toronto Reporter Was Harassed On Live Television & People Are Calling Out The 'Misogyny'
She shut down the heckler and continued her broadcast!
A CityNews reporter shut down a heckler flawlessly while giving a St. Patrick's Day broadcast.
Michelle Mackey, an anchor and weather reporter, was giving a live broadcast from a bar in Toronto when a man behind her began to continuously make a sexual gesture with his hands.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Laura Matte, a CityNews employee, tweeted out a screenshot of the heckler with the caption, "There’s nothing I hate more than a reporter having a perfect and interactive hit… and a really inappropriate person completely ruin it. Anyone know this guy and care to ask him to explain harassing @michellemackey while she’s live on air?"
Mackey added that her dad would like "a word" in a tweet and responded with a video of what happened next during her report.
In the video, Mackey continues with her report, and as the camera pans away from her and into the crowded bar, you can hear her say, "You've had your time, off you go."
Viewers were quick to praise Mackey for handling the situation with grace, while others condemned the person for harassing her.
Even when telling the guy off, Michelle sounds so nice doing it. Very professional of her.
— Victor Young (@youngvic) March 18, 2023
"Even when telling the guy off, Michelle sounds so nice doing it. Very professional of her," reads a tweet.
Another viewer pointed out the rampant "misogyny" of harassing a female reporter with a sexual gesture.
sic 🙄
Where are our MEN LEADERS🏅-you know, the ones who stand up in support of appropriate behaviour real Men adhere to. Misogyny has no place anymore. Grow up little man.
— Melody (@WonderMel2) March 20, 2023
"Where are our MEN LEADERS-you know, the ones who stand up in support of appropriate behaviour real Men adhere to. Misogyny has no place anymore. Grow up little man," reads the tweet.
Matte continued to show support for Mackey on Twitter in several follow-up tweets, calling her a "true professional" and asking for the man to come forward and apologize.
Mackey told Narcity this type of behaviour happens "all the time to reporters, and more often to female reporters."
"I wanted to call out this behaviour to bring awareness to these incidents. Whether I'm reporting from a bar or on the street, this has to stop," said Mackey.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact support services for male survivors of sexual assault at 1-866-887-0015. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.