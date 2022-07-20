Hockey Canada Junior Players Were Accused Of Sex Assault In 2018 & Here's Who's Denied It
The woman has not named any names.
Hockey Canada is facing the wrath of sponsors, fans, the NHL and even the prime minister this summer after settling a lawsuit with a woman who accused several Canadian Hockey League players of sexually assaulting her in 2018.
The whole scandal dates back to a Hockey Canada-backed golf event and gala in London, Ontario, that year after Canada's IIHF World Junior Championship win.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The woman, who has not been identified, alleges that eight hockey players — including members of that World Junior team — sexually assaulted her in a hotel room after the event.
Hockey Canada initially settled with her on behalf of the players and the CHL, while also claiming that it didn't know which players were involved.
TSN first reported the settlement in May, and now the Canadian government and even the NHL are demanding that something be done about it. Lawyers for some of the players are also set to turn over texts and videos for the NHL's investigation, TSN reports.
But as the NHL and Hockey Canada re-examine the case, a large question remains unanswered: Which players were involved in the alleged incident?
Most members of that 22-man roster have since gone on to star in the NHL, and many have issued statements denying any link to the alleged incident.
Here's the full list of players, including those who have said something and those who have not at this point.
Team Canada 2018 World Junior Championship roster players
Jordan Kyrou
"I did not attend the Hockey Canada Gala and was not in London, Ontario at the time of the alleged incident." — Kyrou on Twitter
Taylor Raddysh
"I was not in any way involved in the alleged incident and I am prepared to cooperate with any aditional investigations in the future." — Raddysh on Twitter
Sam Steel
"Sam Steel did not engage in any of the misconduct that has been described in the media, and as far as I know, no one has alleged that he did so." — Steel's agent on Twitter
Conor Timmins
"I was not involved in any way in the incident that gave rise to the allegations that have been reported. No one alleges that I was present or involved and I have no personal knowledge of what occurred." — Timmins via his agency on Twitter
Robert Thomas
"I had no involvement in, nor did I witness, the alleged incident." — Thomas on Twitter
Victor Mete
"I was not present at the gala event celebration when this appalling event occurred. At the time, I was away on vacation with family and friends in Jamaica and only learned of the situation recently through media reports." — Mete on Twitter
Cale Makar
"I think it's an ongoing investigation, but I did receive an email and obviously I'll be very cooperative in the investigation. I wasn't a part of that, so whatever they need from me, I'll be very cooperative." — Makar to reporters in June
Note: While Makar was a member of the 2018 Team Canada roster, he was not a member of the CHL.
Jonah Gadjovich
"Jonah was not involved in the incident and does not have any comment on legal proceedings and the settlement involving other parties." — Gadjovich's agent to San Jose Hockey Now
Dante Fabbro
"Dante was in bed sleeping and wasn't part of this in any way." — Fabbro's agent to Hockey Unfiltered
Note: Fabbro also was not a member of the CHL at the time.
Cal Foote
Not involved in any way. — Foote's agent to Hockey Unfiltered and Global News
Dillon Dubé
"Dillon did not engage in any wrongdoing, and he co-operated fully with the independent London Police Service investigation in 2018, through which all players were then cleared of any wrongdoing." — Dubé's agent to the Toronto Star
Boris Katchouk
"Boris has fully cooperated with the Hockey Canada investigation and will continue to provide that cooperation in any further investigation. Beyond this statement we are not commenting further." — Katchouk's agent to Global News
Michael McLeod
No statement.
Narcity has reached out to the player's agent and did not hear back as of press time.
Tyler Steenbergen
No comment. — Steenbergen's agent to Global News
Narcity has reached out to the player's agent and did not hear back as of press time.
Drake Batherson
No statement.
Narcity has reached out to the player's agent and did not hear back as of press time.
Brett Howden
"I had absolutely no interaction, verbally or physically, with the complainant, which I explained fully to the Hockey Canada investigator. There has never been any suggestion that I am accused of any wrongdoing in the matter, but given the blanket condemnation of the players on that team in the media, I want to make it publicly very clear that I was not involved." — Howden via a statement sent to Narcity by his agent
Maxime Comtois
No statement.
Narcity has reached out to the player's agent and did not hear back as of press time.
Alex Formenton
No statement.
Narcity has reached out to the player's agent and did not hear back as of press time.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact the Support Services for Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015.