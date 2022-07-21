8 Things You Need To Know For July 21
Including the growing Hockey Canada scandal and a big child benefit boost.
A pair of immersive Banksy exhibits are now open in Ottawa and Niagara Falls — a perfectly commercial way to celebrate the notoriously anti-establishment street artist.
In Case You Missed It
1. What We Know About The Hockey Canada Scandal So Far
As more details emerge about Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault allegations against eight members of the World Junior team in 2018, numerous players have publicly denied any involvement in the incident. Josh Elliott breaks down who has weighed in so far — and which of the roster's 22 players haven't said a peep.
- What Else: "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyone at Hockey Canada," Justin Trudeau said Tuesday. "What we're learning today is absolutely unacceptable." You can read more about the PM's comments here.
2. The Canada Child Benefit Is Getting A Massive Boost
Starting yesterday, the Canada Child Benefit has increased to better match the inflated cost of raising kids in Canada, Helena Hanson reports. The exact payment varies depending on a number of factors, but eligible households with an adjusted family net income under $32,797 can collect the maximum amount of $6,997 per child. Here's what parents need to know.
3. Canadian Companies That Are Currently Hiring Hundreds Of Staff
If you're looking to make a career change, there is no shortage of big-name Canadian employers currently on the hunt for new staff. From banks like CIBC and Scotiabank to retailers like IKEA and lululemon, there's a lot out there right now — and some have pretty great benefits packages. Allow our Tristan Wheeler to be your personal job hunter.
What Else You Need To Know Today
☀️ WEATHER
Brace yourselves, Canada. It's going to be another scorcher today, with Environment Canada already issuing heat warnings for most of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I., plus corners of Quebec and southwestern Ontario. Meanwhile, B.C. is literally on fire.
🏍️ OUTLAWS
Police are telling Ontarians to prepare for disruption by a massive Hells Angels motorcycle rally over the next few days, including an unsanctioned "memorial run" through Toronto's east end on Thursday.
🎾 TENNIS
Canada's premier tennis tournament, the National Bank Open, is just over two weeks away. All-time great Venus Williams will make her comeback in Toronto, marking her first competitive action in over a year and the first time both she and younger sister Serena Williams will both appear in Toronto together in years.
