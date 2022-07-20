8 Things You Need To Know For July 20
8 Things You Need To Know For July 20
Former adult film star Mia Khalifa says joining the army is "worse" than being an OnlyFans model.
In Case You Missed It
1. Debating The Differences Between The U.S. & Canada
After a recent 48-hour visit to Vancouver, an American tourist took to Reddit to share their appraisal of how life in Canada differed from the States. Apparently they found us to be more "mannered" and "genuine," and "less apprehensive to strangers," among other quirks, according to Morgan Leet. Naturally, the message boards were immediately abuzz with commenters sharing their own experiences with cross-border travel.
- What Else: Sure, Canada has plenty going for it — but do our Tim Hortons feature Oreo Ice Capps or Red Bull-infused fruit drinks? Per Tristan Wheeler, no they do not. Here are some of the U.S.-exclusive Timmies items we're missing out on.
2. Absurd Job Of The Week: Get Paid $100K Annually To Eat Candy
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. Canadian e-retailer Candy Funhouse is seeking a "Chief Candy Officer," a role that entails testing and approving the store's inventory and, as Tristan Wheeler writes, "leading candy board meetings." The role pays $100,000 per year, can be fully remote and comes with a solid dental plan. If your stomach can muster it, check out the full story.
3. Beautiful Waterfalls Are Only A Trail Away This Summer, Toronto
Forget everything that TLC told you about geological phenomena; this summer is indeed the perfect time to chase some waterfalls. From majestic cascades to... well, more waterfalls, really, the GTA offers plenty of hikes that reward adventure-seekers with IG-worthy scenery. Madeline Forsyth lists eight that make for a great day trip from Toronto this summer.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎉 HOLIDAYS
Happy National Hot Dog Day to those who celebrate; whatever you do, don't click this link to our story from last summer about how eating one wiener can shave 36 minutes off your life.
🌕 ANNIVERSARY
It was on this day 53 years ago in 1969 that astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made a giant leap for humankind, becoming the first people to set foot on the surface of the moon. Or so they say.
✂️ MEME TEAM
Since these are the doldrums of the political calendar, Justin Trudeau getting a somewhat crappy haircut constitutes a major scandal, apparently. Here are the best tweets and memes about the PM's new look.
🤮 FOOD RECALL
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning shoppers to check their fridges and pantries for these seven food items, ranging from chocolate to mushrooms to canned soup, due to potential contamination or undeclared allergens.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Jump-shot-averse NBA star Ben Simmons is 26 today. Epic Meal Time founder Harley Morenstein has dodged epic heart disease long enough to turn 37. Canadian screen icon Sandra Oh is 51. Smooth-playing guitarist Santana is 75, which is as good a time as any to revisit the greatest novelty t-shirt ever made.
