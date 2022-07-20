8 Beautiful Waterfall Trails Around Toronto That Will Lead You To Majestic Cascades
Time to chase some waterfalls!
These trails around Toronto will take you to stunning cascades, so you can spend your summer chasing waterfalls. From towering ribbon falls to suspension bridge hikes, these scenic spots are amazing nature escapes.
Put on your hiking gear and explore some of these beautiful spots not far from the city.
Hilton Falls Conservation Area
Price: $9.75 per adult
Address: 4985 Campbellville Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a trip down the Hilton Falls Trail to discover an enchanting waterfall. You'll also find the ruins of an old mill right next to the cascade. Reservations are required in advance.
Ball's Falls
Price: $4.50 per adult
Address: 3292 Sixth Ave., Lincoln, ON
Why You Need To Go: This hike doesn't just take you through nature. You can also explore a historic hamlet before reaching the falls, which consist of both an upper and lower cascade.
Beamer Memorial Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: 28 Quarry Rd., Grimsby, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can find not one but two waterfalls along this hike. Boasting a panoramic lookout and views of the Lake Ontario shoreline, it's a stunning place to adventure through.
Belfountain Conservation Area
Price: $6.50 admission fee per adult
Address: 10 Credit Park St., Belfountain, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of Toronto, this hiking spot will take you along a hidden swing bridge with views of a tumbling waterfall.
Smokey Hollow Falls
Price: Free
Address: 80 Mill St. S., Waterdown, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Great Falls loop is a 3.5-kilometre hike that takes you from a forest to the top of the Niagara Escarpment, so get ready to sweat. The dreamy waterfall is located in this area as well, and you can watch the flowing water from a viewing platform.
Sherman Falls
Price: Paid parking
Address: Sherman Falls, Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This 17 metre-high curtain waterfall is beautiful during any season, and you can even discover two other waterfalls (Tiffany Falls and Canterbury Falls) along your hike. Be sure to stay on the trail, as the cascade is on private property.
Tew Falls
Price: $10.50 per vehicle, $10 reservation fee on weekends and holidays from May to November
Address: 581 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: This ribbon waterfall is the tallest in Hamilton at 41 metres. Once you've seen the falls, you can take a trip up the Webster Falls Side Trail to the Dundas Peak for spectacular views.
Devil's Punchbowl
Price: $7.50 per day
Address: 185 Ridge Rd., Stoney Creek, ON
Why You Need To Go: This unique waterfall tumbles over a colourful cliff face, and it's surrounded by scenic trails to explore for a beautiful day trip.
