waterfalls near toronto

8 Beautiful Waterfall Trails Around Toronto That Will Lead You To Majestic Cascades

Time to chase some waterfalls!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman walking on a bridge at Belfountain Conservation Area. Right: Tew Falls.

@klagetsaround | Instagram, @itsfarahnotsarah | Instagram

These trails around Toronto will take you to stunning cascades, so you can spend your summer chasing waterfalls. From towering ribbon falls to suspension bridge hikes, these scenic spots are amazing nature escapes.

Put on your hiking gear and explore some of these beautiful spots not far from the city.

Hilton Falls Conservation Area

Price: $9.75 per adult

Address: 4985 Campbellville Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a trip down the Hilton Falls Trail to discover an enchanting waterfall. You'll also find the ruins of an old mill right next to the cascade. Reservations are required in advance.

Website

Ball's Falls

Price: $4.50 per adult

Address: 3292 Sixth Ave., Lincoln, ON

Why You Need To Go: This hike doesn't just take you through nature. You can also explore a historic hamlet before reaching the falls, which consist of both an upper and lower cascade.

Website

Beamer Memorial Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: 28 Quarry Rd., Grimsby, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can find not one but two waterfalls along this hike. Boasting a panoramic lookout and views of the Lake Ontario shoreline, it's a stunning place to adventure through.

Website

Belfountain Conservation Area

Price: $6.50 admission fee per adult

Address: 10 Credit Park St., Belfountain, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of Toronto, this hiking spot will take you along a hidden swing bridge with views of a tumbling waterfall.

Website

Smokey Hollow Falls

Price: Free

Address: 80 Mill St. S., Waterdown, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Great Falls loop is a 3.5-kilometre hike that takes you from a forest to the top of the Niagara Escarpment, so get ready to sweat. The dreamy waterfall is located in this area as well, and you can watch the flowing water from a viewing platform.

Website

Sherman Falls

Price: Paid parking

Address: Sherman Falls, Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This 17 metre-high curtain waterfall is beautiful during any season, and you can even discover two other waterfalls (Tiffany Falls and Canterbury Falls) along your hike. Be sure to stay on the trail, as the cascade is on private property.

Website

Tew Falls

Price: $10.50 per vehicle, $10 reservation fee on weekends and holidays from May to November

Address: 581 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON

Why You Need To Go: This ribbon waterfall is the tallest in Hamilton at 41 metres. Once you've seen the falls, you can take a trip up the Webster Falls Side Trail to the Dundas Peak for spectacular views.

Website

Devil's Punchbowl

Price: $7.50 per day

Address: 185 Ridge Rd., Stoney Creek, ON

Why You Need To Go: This unique waterfall tumbles over a colourful cliff face, and it's surrounded by scenic trails to explore for a beautiful day trip.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

