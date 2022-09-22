9 Spectacular Waterfalls Around Toronto That Are Nestled In A Colourful Fall Paradise
Time to get lost in autumn splendour. 🍂
Waterfalls are gorgeous to visit during any time of year, but these cascades around Toronto are especially beautiful during the fall. If you're looking for a dreamy autumn adventure, lace up those shoes and get ready to chase some waterfalls.
From tumbling ribbon falls to powerful cascades, these waterfalls are surrounded by vibrant foliage and colourful leaves.
Tew Falls
Price: Reservation fee from May to November
Address: 581 Harvest Rd, Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: This long ribbon waterfall plunges into a valley, and you can take in the changing colours from a viewing platform situated amongst the leaves. Reservations must be made online in advance.
Niagara Falls
Price: Free
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Perhaps the most well-known waterfall in Ontario, Niagara Falls looks gorgeous when surrounded by vibrant fall leaves. You can take a hike through the nearby Niagara Glen for even more seasonal views.
Canterbury Falls
Price: Free
Address: 3J3, Bruce Trail, Ancaster, ON
Why You Need To Go: This enchanting cascade is tucked away in a forest and features a bridge that leads right over top of it. Nearby, you can discover Tiffany Falls and Sherman Falls.
Hilton Falls
Price: $9.75 per adult
Address: 4985 Campbellville Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can wander through stunning fall foliage to a cascading waterfall and mill ruins at this spot. Reservations are required in advance.
Hogg's Falls
Price: Free
Address: Lower Valley Rd., Flesherton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Nestled amongst colourful foliage, this "dramatic" waterfall is a short stroll from the parking lot and is even more stunning in the fall.
Ball's Falls
Price: $4.50 per adult
Address: 3292 Sixth Ave., Lincoln, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Twenty Valley, this waterfall makes for a gorgeous autumn day trip. You'll stroll through a historic village and breathtaking scenery before reaching the cascade.
Felker's Falls Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: Ackland St., Stoney Creek, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can hike through an array of autumn colours to reach this majestic ribbon waterfall. A viewing platform allows you to take in the vibrant scenery.
Webster Falls
Price: Reservation fee from May to November
Address: Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: Known as Hamilton's "most iconic" waterfall, this curtain cascade looks like something from a fall fairytale. The surrounding trails lead to spectacular views the colours.
Sherman Falls
Price: Paid parking
Address: Sherman Falls, Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Surrounded by 40 kilometres of trails and several other waterfalls, this enchanting cascade is a romantic spot for a fall adventure. Be sure to stay on the trail as the waterfall is located on private property.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.