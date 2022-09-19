8 Wonderful Things To Do Around Ontario That Are Worth Adding To Your Fall Bucket List
Halloween farms and boozy flights.
The air is getting cooler and the nights are turning darker which means our sunny days of summer patios and beaches are being replaced by pumpkin picking and sipping cider.
There are tons of fun fall activities around Ontario and here are 8 things to add to your seasonal bucket list.
Pick a pumpkin from a patch
Price: $10+ admission
When: Open September 21, 2022
Address: 5089 Wellington Rd. 32, Guelph, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can search for a jack-o-lantern-worthy pumpkin at a variety of Ontario farms including Strom's Farm and Bakery. You can enjoy other activities after pumpkin hunting including navigating a corn maze, riding pedal carts, taking a wagon ride and eating donuts.
Celebrate Oktoberfest with beer steins
Price: $15+ per ticket depending on the event
When: Select dates starting September 23, 2022
Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: The biggest Oktoberfest event in Canada is right here in Ontario at Bingemans. You'll feel like you're in Germany as you drink from steins, enjoy live music, play festival games and indulge in Bavarian eats.
Get lost in a corn maze
'Harry Potter' locations sign in an Ontario corn maze.
Price: $4 per person
When: Open September 10, 2022
Address: 195 Rd. 3 E, Kingsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ontario has tons of giant corn mazes to navigate with your friends this fall and the one at Allsop Farm Pumpkins and More is extra fun for Harry Potter fans. You can get sorted into your Hogwarts House and hunt for items like Horcruxes.
Hike to admire the fall colours
Price: Prices and reservation requirements vary
Address: 581 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: Whether you want a towering lookout or a waterfall surrounded by autumn shades, you can find it in Ontario. Tew Falls is one of many waterfalls in the Hamilton area that you can chase and it's even more picturesque in the fall. There are multiple viewing platforms to admire the scenery.
Scare yourself silly
Price: $25-$30 per person
When: Select dates starting October 7, 2022
Address: Lansdowne Park, 1525 Princess Patricia Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The fall season and Halloween basically go hand in hand and there are a ton of spooky events to get your scare on. You can wander through a haunted house in Ottawa that feels like you're buried underground. Sawmill 2 is a sequel to last year's terrifying attraction and you never know what's lurking in the dark.
Get cozy by a campfire
Price: $70+ for fire pit rental
When: Select dates until December 18, 2022
Address: 936685 Blenheim Rd., Bright, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you don't have your own fire pit don't sweat, there are a bunch of farms in Ontario that offer fall campfire experiences, such as Snyder's Farm. You can rent a campfire area for up to 15 people which includes hotdog and s'mores roasting kits and pre-lit logs.
Sip away on hard cider
Price: $16+ per flight
When: Tuesday to Sunday
Address: 599448 Concession Rd. 2 N, Annan, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sip on hard cider or wine and enjoy wood-fired pizza at Coffin Ridge Boutique Winery. The winery has gothic vibes to amp up your experience during spooky season. It's also part of Ontario's Apple Pie Trail so you can easily find nearby spots for a road trip adventure.
Enjoy a PSL in a quaint café
Price: 💸💸
Address: 307 Sunseeker Ave., Unit 28, Innisfil, ON
Why You Need To Go: Parisienne Patisserie & Bistro feels like you're having afternoon tea in France and it just opened this year. You'll find a bunch of seasonal treats including a fall mimosa, pumpkin pie martini, apple caramel latte and a spiked pumpkin spice latte.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.