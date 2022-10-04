This Fall Farm Near Toronto Is A Pumpkin Wonderland With Weekend Campfires & Spiced Donuts
There's a pumpkin slingshot and tons of activities.
It's officially pumpkin season and farms across Ontario are speckled orange with gourds of all shapes and sizes.
Strom's Farm and Bakery in Guelph has countless farm activities so you can spend a fall-tastic day navigating mazes, eating donuts and roasting s'mores by a campfire.
The front lawn is covered in thousands of pumpkins from typical orange ones to blue and white fairytale-looking options.
The pumpkin area is split into two sections, one boasting orange gems and another full of specialty pumpkins that look like they belong in another world. It's free to browse the pumpkin patch and market bakery.
There are so many sweet treats to enjoy like chocolate pecan tarts, apple crisp pie and ice cream sandwiches. On weekends there is a hut where you can get mini pumpkin spice donuts.
The farm is full of activities including multiple fall mazes. You can get lost in a six-acre corn maze, a straw maze, a cedar spiral or a rope maze. Some attractions differ on weekends versus weekdays.
If you're not afraid of the dark, you can wander the corn maze at night on select dates starting October 19. Admission for this event is $14.50 and includes access to the maze and public campfire. Don't forget a flashlight.
The Eats and Embers fire pit will warm you up on weekend afternoons and is a cozy spot to enjoy snacks. The farm has berry marshmallows so you can roast a delightfully fruity s'more.
Other activities include a Pumpkin Chuckin' slingshot, wagon rides, giant foosball, pedal carts, duck races and food trucks. Weekday admission is $10 and it starts at $16.50 on weekends.
Strom's Farm and Bakery
Price: $10+ admission (Free to browse pumpkins)
Address: 5089 Wellington Rd. 32, Guelph, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can fill your day with fall fun as you pick the perfect pumpkin, eat sugary treats by a campfire and wander through outdoor mazes.
