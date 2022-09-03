This Ontario Farm Is Like A Quaint Fall Village With A Pumpkin Festival & Corn Maze
Watch pumpkins being hurled from a cannon!🎃
If you're looking for an Ontario farm where you can check off a ton of fall experiences in one go, you should check out this spot.
Clovermead Adventure Farm near London looks like a mini fall village full of antique buildings and pumpkins. They have over 50 autumn attractions like a corn maze, wagon rides and pumpkin spiced treats. On Saturdays starting September 17 you can visit its pumpkin festival.
The farm will be full of photo stops and seasonal decor including the festive pumpkin house. Pick the most jack-o-lantern worthy one to bring home.
The pumpkin cannon shows during the festival will have you cheering as they the squashes are hurled across fields. The crowd is split into two teams as you compete to see which cannon will hit the targets.
The shows last about 30 minutes and happen at four times during the day; 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. If you miss the show, you can grab a slingshot to launch walnuts.
There are set times during the day for wagon rides and bee barrel train rides too. For a thrilling ride, you can grab a pedal bike and race around the track. The farm also has mini zip lines, farm animals and jumping pillows.
Once it's time for a lunch break, you can pop by the Beestro Café to grab tasty eats like poutine, sausages and kettle corn. Indulge in pumpkin spiced ice cream or apple cider slushies for the ultimate fall treat.
There is a corn maze as well as a cedar tree maze and a mist maze for those hot fall days. Can you locate the five hidden bells in the cornfield? There is a piano tucked among the stalks too.
The farm also raises bees and has over 24 million busy creatures with a honey shop full of sweet surprises. Sip on honey lemonade, grab honey spreads to go, try flavours at the honey tasting bar or make your own beeswax candle.
Clovermead Adventure Farm
Price: $19.99+ admission
When: Open now, Saturdays starting September 17 for the pumpkin festival
Address: 11302 Imperial Rd., Aylmer, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend the day enjoying a bunch of fall activities like a corn maze, wagon rides and pumpkin cannon shows. Make your own candle or bring honey products home.
