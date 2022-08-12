This Ontario Cidery Has Boozy Slushie Flights & It's In A Wine Country Beach Town
A fruity way to stay cool.😎
There are a ton of Ontario cider houses where you can sip cider flights surrounded by vast farmland full of orchard trees, but this one in Prince Edward County serves up something a little different.
Crimson Cider Company has cider slushies as well as typical cider flights, which can be a fun way to cool down.
If you're hanging on tight to summer in Ontario but your friend cannot wait until fall, this boozy patio stop can make for a great compromise.
You can choose from a variety of fruity slushie flavours that will make the transition from summer into fall even cooler. There are four iced cider flavours that you can try as a tasting flight or grab yourself a full glass of your top pick.
Slushie flavours include peach, apple, grape and mixed berry. You can also order the Country Sunset, an ombré slushie of mixed flavours that is oh-so Instagram-worthy.
Slushies are available each year from spring to fall. They are served until either October or November, but the exact dates of when they'll stop serving them will be posted later on social media. A flight of cider (slushie or standard) is $12 for four tastings and a full glass is $9.
When slushies are not available you can heat things up with a mulled hot apple cider. You can enjoy this quintessential fall drink by a cozy campfire pit, weather and wind permitting (once temperatures cool down).
There is a BBQ food truck at the cidery during the summer and into the fall months, so you can feast on southern BBQ-style platters and sandwiches.
There is also an indoor tasting area that's open year-round where you can sip on different varieties of hard cider and eat some snacks.
Crimson Cider Company
Price: $12 flights, $9 per glass
When: Slushies until October or November (Exact date will be posted on socials)
Address: 13762 Loyalist Pkwy., Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can feel the summer slushie nostalgia from childhood with a kick by sipping on flights of boozy cider slushies. If you like the mulled apple cider, you can bring a kit home with you.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.