NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

cidery in ontario

This Ontario Cidery Has Boozy Slushie Flights & It's In A Wine Country Beach Town

A fruity way to stay cool.😎

Ottawa Staff Writer
Colourful hard cider slushie drinks and tasting flights at an Ontario cidery.

Colourful hard cider slushie drinks and tasting flights at an Ontario cidery.

@tiffanywelsh_ | Instagram, @crimsoncidercompany | Instagram

There are a ton of Ontario cider houses where you can sip cider flights surrounded by vast farmland full of orchard trees, but this one in Prince Edward County serves up something a little different.

Crimson Cider Company has cider slushies as well as typical cider flights, which can be a fun way to cool down.

If you're hanging on tight to summer in Ontario but your friend cannot wait until fall, this boozy patio stop can make for a great compromise.

You can choose from a variety of fruity slushie flavours that will make the transition from summer into fall even cooler. There are four iced cider flavours that you can try as a tasting flight or grab yourself a full glass of your top pick.

Slushie flavours include peach, apple, grape and mixed berry. You can also order the Country Sunset, an ombré slushie of mixed flavours that is oh-so Instagram-worthy.

Slushies are available each year from spring to fall. They are served until either October or November, but the exact dates of when they'll stop serving them will be posted later on social media. A flight of cider (slushie or standard) is $12 for four tastings and a full glass is $9.

When slushies are not available you can heat things up with a mulled hot apple cider. You can enjoy this quintessential fall drink by a cozy campfire pit, weather and wind permitting (once temperatures cool down).

There is a BBQ food truck at the cidery during the summer and into the fall months, so you can feast on southern BBQ-style platters and sandwiches.

There is also an indoor tasting area that's open year-round where you can sip on different varieties of hard cider and eat some snacks.

Crimson Cider Company

Price: $12 flights, $9 per glass

When: Slushies until October or November (Exact date will be posted on socials)

Address: 13762 Loyalist Pkwy., Picton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can feel the summer slushie nostalgia from childhood with a kick by sipping on flights of boozy cider slushies. If you like the mulled apple cider, you can bring a kit home with you.

Website

Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...