This Farm Near Toronto Has A New Lookout Tower & You Can Sip Hard Cider Flights On A Patio
It's almost apple season!🍏
Whether you're looking for a fun-filled day with your family or a unique date idea, this Ontario farm has a ton of activities to enjoy.
From summer music nights and bonfires to cozy patio drinks and apple picking, you can hang on to the heat or start to transition into the fall season.
As if Chudleigh's Entertainment Farm didn't have enough fun things to do they recently opened a new lookout tower. It is less than an hour away from Toronto making for an easy day trip.
The new lookout tower will have you feeling like you're on top of the world yet it isn't an intense hike to get up there. You will gaze out over the farm's 60-acre apple orchard with the Niagara Escarpment in the distance. It's right near hay bails and a play structure for kids and adults alike to run, jump and slide.
There is a farm kitchen serving up full meals, a wood shed BBQ with grilled options and a silo bar where you'll find different boozy drinks. The hard cider on the menu is made in small batches with apples from the orchard. You can choose to sip on a flight and try different flavours like the original and rosé ciders.
Apple picking season is almost here and they expect the early apple varieties to be ready in mid to late August. Apples like Tydeman Red and the rare varietal Sunrise will be the first ones ready to pick.
If you prefer Honeycrisp or Empire you should plan a September visit. You can pick varieties including Ambrosia and Mutsu in October when you'll also find pumpkins to take home.
For the rest of the summer weekends you'll be able to make s'mores by an afternoon bonfire or dance away the evening at an outdoor concert. There are also easy walking nature trails where you'll find rope swings plus farm animals that you can hang out with.
If you decide to venture into the town of Milton you can also eat treats from the farm at the Blossom Café. It's known for the apple blossom desserts with flaky pastry and topped with ice cream. There are a bunch of other desserts as well as hard cider on the menu too.
Chudleigh's Entertainment Farm
Price: $12 admission per adult
Address: 9528 Regional Rd. 25, Halton Hills, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend the day enjoying many farm activities including a new lookout tower that gazes over the Niagara Escarpment. There are summer bonfires, a patio with hard apple cider and apple picking into the fall.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.