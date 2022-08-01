Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

fall activities in ontario

8 Reasons Why I Actually Can’t Wait For Fall In Ontario

Bring on the pumpkin spice. 🎃

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman pulling a wagon full of pumpkins. Right: Woman standing by a corn maze.

@madeline.forsyth | Instagram

The summer heat is still going strong, but I'm already dreaming about pumpkin pies and crunching leaves. Fall is one of the most beautiful seasons in Ontario, and I can't help but get excited when it draws nearer.

There are so many reasons to get pumped for this pumpkin-y time of year, and here are a few events and activities that have me counting down the days until it's "sweater weather".

Snyder's Family Farm

Price: To be announced

When: Opening September 2022

Address: 936685 Blenheim Rd., Bright, ON

Why You Need To Go: Fall farm visits are a must, and I love heading to this spot near Kitchener. It has huge pumpkin fields, a corn maze, wagon rides, and I even discovered an adorable black kitten last year (very on brand for spooky season). The main attraction — the pumpkin spice cinnamon buns!

Website

The Cranberry Plunge

Price: To be announced

When: To be announced

Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON

Why You Need To Go: Here's an activity that sets itself apart from typical fall adventures. The Cranberry Plunge, located at Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery, lets you splash through a sea of bright red berries, and even fill up on cranberry treats afterward.

Website

Village Biergarten

Price: 💸💸

When: Domes available during cold season, opening date to be announced

Address: 1381 King St. N., St. Jacobs, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can dine in glowing domes at this small-town restaurant. The transparent structures are all decked out in fall decor, and you can even sip themed drinks like warm apple cider (one of my favourites). The plans for this autumn have yet to be revealed, so keep an eye out.

Website

Pumpkins After Dark

Price: $21.95 per adult

When: September 23 to October 30, 2022

Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Getting lost in a pumpkin wonderland is right up my alley, and I can't wait for this attraction near Toronto to return. You can wander through a pathway of glowing pumpkin sculptures and more, and even watch live carving demonstrations.

Website

Fall Colour Hikes

Price: Prices vary depending on location

Address: Across Ontario

Why You Need To Go: One of the highlights of the fall season is the stunning hikes you can go on. I love seeing the vibrant colours and hearing the crunch of leaves beneath my feet, and Ontario has no shortage of beautiful spots to take in the views.

Downey's PumpkinFest

Price: To be announced

When: September 17 to October 31, 2022

Address: 13682 Heart Lake Rd., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: This farm has thousands of pumpkins so you can let your basic-ness shine. There's also an 8-acre corn maze to explore. I'm already craving the pumpkin donuts.

Website

Chudleigh's

Price: $12.00 admission per adult

When: Apple picking starts August 18, 2022

Address: 9528 Regional Rd. 25, Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: From apple picking to pumpkin patches and sweet treats, this is an iconic spot to visit during the fall months.

Website

Pumpkinferno 

Price: $20 general admission

When: September 30 to October 30, 2022

Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON

Why You Need To Go: This is one event I've always wanted to visit, and I'm hoping to do so this year. You can stroll along a trail filled with over 7,000 carved pumpkins, and it sounds like a fall dream come true.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

