fall activities in toronto

9 Fall Activities Near Toronto Where You Can Have Fun For $30 Or Less

Enjoy the season without giving your wallet a scare!

9 Fall Activities Near Toronto Where You Can Have Fun For $30 Or Less
@ttinawongg | Instagram, @sarratravels | Instagram

All those pumpkin spice lattes can really start to add up, so if you're looking to save some money this season, then check out some of these activities around Toronto that cost $30 or less.

From incredible hikes to pumpkin-filled festivals, you can enjoy autumn without giving your wallet a scare.

Cheltenham Badlands

Price: $20 + per vehicle

Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: This boardwalk trail leads to fiery red hills that will transport you to Mars. The vibrant landscape is even more beautiful when surrounded by fall colours. A reservation is required in advance.

Website

Downey's Pumpkinfest

Price: $15 + admission

When: September 18 - October 31, 2021

Address: 13682 Heart Lake Rd., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: Since fall is all about pumpkins, you'll want to plan a trip to this farm. Pumpkinfest is happening all month long, and you can explore a sea of over 10,000 pumpkins as well as enjoy the famous pumpkin spice donuts.

Website

Beamer Memorial Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: 28 Quarry Rd., Grimsby, ON

Why You Need To Go: This spot comes with a towering lookout and two waterfalls, so lace up those hiking boots.

Website

Gilmore Girls Tour

Price: Free

Address: Unionville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step into Stars Hollow this fall by taking the Gilmore Girls self-guided tour through Unionville where the pilot episode was filled.

Website

All Hallows' Eve Ghost Tour

Price: $13.50 per adult

When: October 23, 29 & 30, 2021

Address: 350 Lakeshore Rd., Fort Erie, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're feeling brave, you can venture through Canada's bloodiest battlefield at Old Fort Erie by candlelight. You might even spot a real ghost.

Website

Fall Celebration Train Ride

Price: $26.99 per adult

When: Select dates in October

Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON

Why You Need To Go: York-Durham Heritage Railway will take you through the fall colours in a historic 1950's train car.

Website

Kelso Chairlift Rides

Price: $9.50 admission per adult, $7.50 per person for chairlift ride

When: Weekends, September 25 - October 31, 2021

Address: 5234 Kelso Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take in the views from above at Kelso Conservation Area, where you can ride a chairlift to the top of the escarpment.

Website

Pumpkins After Dark

Price: $39+ per car

When: September 17 - November 8, 2021

Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can drive through a pumpkin paradise at this trail, which is Canada's largest outdoor Halloween event. Since the tickets are per car, you can enjoy some pumpkin-filled fun for less than $30 per person.

Website

Haunted Cinema

Price: $50 + per car of up to four people

When: October 26 - 31, 2021

Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can get spooked at his new haunted drive-in experience happening at Ontario Place. Actors will pop up between cars as you watch scary movies.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

