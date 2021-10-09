9 Fall Activities Near Toronto Where You Can Have Fun For $30 Or Less
Enjoy the season without giving your wallet a scare!
All those pumpkin spice lattes can really start to add up, so if you're looking to save some money this season, then check out some of these activities around Toronto that cost $30 or less.
From incredible hikes to pumpkin-filled festivals, you can enjoy autumn without giving your wallet a scare.
Cheltenham Badlands
Price: $20 + per vehicle
Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: This boardwalk trail leads to fiery red hills that will transport you to Mars. The vibrant landscape is even more beautiful when surrounded by fall colours. A reservation is required in advance.
Downey's Pumpkinfest
Price: $15 + admission
When: September 18 - October 31, 2021
Address: 13682 Heart Lake Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: Since fall is all about pumpkins, you'll want to plan a trip to this farm. Pumpkinfest is happening all month long, and you can explore a sea of over 10,000 pumpkins as well as enjoy the famous pumpkin spice donuts.
Beamer Memorial Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: 28 Quarry Rd., Grimsby, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spot comes with a towering lookout and two waterfalls, so lace up those hiking boots.
Gilmore Girls Tour
Price: Free
Address: Unionville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into Stars Hollow this fall by taking the Gilmore Girls self-guided tour through Unionville where the pilot episode was filled.
All Hallows' Eve Ghost Tour
Price: $13.50 per adult
When: October 23, 29 & 30, 2021
Address: 350 Lakeshore Rd., Fort Erie, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're feeling brave, you can venture through Canada's bloodiest battlefield at Old Fort Erie by candlelight. You might even spot a real ghost.
Fall Celebration Train Ride
Price: $26.99 per adult
When: Select dates in October
Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: York-Durham Heritage Railway will take you through the fall colours in a historic 1950's train car.
Kelso Chairlift Rides
Price: $9.50 admission per adult, $7.50 per person for chairlift ride
When: Weekends, September 25 - October 31, 2021
Address: 5234 Kelso Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take in the views from above at Kelso Conservation Area, where you can ride a chairlift to the top of the escarpment.
Pumpkins After Dark
Price: $39+ per car
When: September 17 - November 8, 2021
Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can drive through a pumpkin paradise at this trail, which is Canada's largest outdoor Halloween event. Since the tickets are per car, you can enjoy some pumpkin-filled fun for less than $30 per person.
Haunted Cinema
Price: $50 + per car of up to four people
When: October 26 - 31, 2021
Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get spooked at his new haunted drive-in experience happening at Ontario Place. Actors will pop up between cars as you watch scary movies.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.