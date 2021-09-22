You Can Soar To The Top Of A Red & Gold Escarpment On This Chairlift Near Toronto
Tickets are on sale now!
You don't need to get on a plane in order to soar over the fall colours this season. This chairlift ride near Toronto will take you flying above the foliage to the top of an escarpment.
Kelso Conservation Area is bringing back its fall colours chairlift rides starting on September 25, and you can enjoy the views of the surrounding escarpment as it transforms with shades of red and orange.
The chairlift is reduced to half-speed and takes about five minutes one way. You can also take the ride back down, an experience that is not offered during the winter months.
The area boasts lots of hiking and mountain biking trails where you can enjoy more autumn beauty. There is also a fall festival happening during October with local food and vendors.
Reservations for the park must be made in advance, and you can add the chairlift experience to your ticket when booking online.
Fall Chairlift Rides
Price: $9.50 admission per adult, $7.50 per person for chairlift ride
When: Weekends, September 25 - October 31, 2021
Address: 5234 Kelso Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Soar over the fall foliage on the scenic chairlift rides.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.