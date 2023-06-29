6 Stunning Cable Car Rides You Need To Take In Ontario For A Scenic Bird’s-Eye View
From the Niagara River to the Toronto Islands, you can sail above it all.
Cable cars might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of fun summer activities, but a few of these spots below might change your mind. With warmer weather finally here, what better way to enjoy the outdoors than to see it from above?
Whether you’re looking for a weekend road trip or want to stay in the city, these six cable car rides will take you soaring over the scenic Southern Ontario landscape. Forget your typical Sunday hike — an open-air gondola is calling your name.
So, grab a friend and get some fresh air.
Whirlpool Aero Car in Niagara Falls
Price: $17.50
Address: 3850 Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls, Ontario, L2E 3E8
Why You Should Go: This Aero Car ride will take you high above the Niagara River, where the power of the nearby Niagara Falls creates a mesmerizing whirlpool of blue-green water and whitecaps below. The cable car attraction has been open and running since 1916, with 100 years' worth of trips across the Gorge.
Open-Air Gondola at Blue Mountain
Price: Package tickets start at $32 for adults, with discounted tickets for children.
Address: 190 Gord Canning Dr., Blue Mountains, Ontario, L9Y 1C2
Why You Should Go: This ride is actually a converted ski lift at Blue Mountain Village that will take you straight up the mountain. The Blue Mountain gondolas offer 360-degree views as you ride to the summit, giving you great views over the resort's spring, summer and fall colours. Tickets for the gondola rides are included with Play All Day and Explore All Day tickets.
Centre Island Sky Ride
The view of the marina and Toronto's skyline from the Centreville Sky Ride.
Price: Passes to Centreville Amusement Park start at $31.64.
Address: Centre Island, ferry from 9 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2H3
Why You Should Go: Found in the picturesque Centreville Amusement Park, this cable car ride will take you for a trip around Centre Island, overlooking other rides, attractions and scenery. While this ride is on a smaller scale, there are still some beautiful views to take in as you float along the treetops. Located on the Toronto Islands, you can take a short ferry ride from downtown Toronto to get there!
Fall Chairlift Ride at Calabogie Peaks
Price: Unlimited rides for $15
Address: 30 Barrett Chute Road, Calabogie, Ontario, K0J 1H0
Why You Should Go: Calabogie Peaks Resort makes the most out of the off-season, repurposing its chairlift into a relaxing fall ride to the top of the mountain. Overlooking acres of woodland and forest, the changing leaves and autumn colours are a spectacular backdrop for an afternoon outdoors. You'll also pass a stunning blue lake, with the option to stay on the chairlift or hike down the mountain instead. The ride runs 10-3, weather permitting, for the first three weekends of October.
The CNE Sky Ride
Price: $25 general admission, with discounts for children and seniors. Ride tickets are at an extra cost.
Address: Canadian National Exhibition, 210 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario, M6K 3C3
Why You Should Go: The Sky Ride at the CNE provides an amazing view of the city skyline. This two-person ride provides awesome photo opportunities and a much-needed break from the busy fairgrounds.
Glen Eden Chairlift Rides
Address: Kelso Conservation Area, 5234 Kelso Rd, Milton, Ontario, L9T 2X7
Why You Should Go: During the warmer months, Glen Eden Ski Hill offers Chairlift rides with a beautiful view of the escarpment.If you're someone who loves the outdoors and hiking, this is the perfect ride for you. Once you reach the top, you can hike through the forest above and enjoy some spectacular views of the GTA.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on July 5, 2016.