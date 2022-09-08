This Ontario Chairlift Ride Will Have You Floating Over An Escarpment Of Fall Colours
You'll look out over a lake too.
A sweaty uphill hike is not the only way to see the stunning colours of fall from above. There is a seasonal ski lift ride near Ottawa that will have you floating over vibrant hues.
Calabogie Peaks Resort has fall chairlift adventures during the first three weeks of October and it will take you to the top of a mountain.
Up to four people can ride together over the tree-speckled mountain. The ride comes to a complete stop at the top so you can get off and admire the view of Calabogie Lake in addition to the fall scene from the mountain.
You can decide to take the chairlift back down or hike your way to the bottom. From leisurely strolls to steep trails, there are a number of pathways that you can take down the mountain.
The easiest way to hike down is via the Ole K&P Trail, a 2.2-kilometre path that winds down the hillside and features more beautiful views of the valley.
The scenic ride lasts between 20 to 45 minutes each way, depending on how many visitors are on it. Your ticket gives you access to unlimited rides so you can check out the fall scenery all afternoon.
The pricing for this year has not yet been confirmed but is expected to be around $15 to $18. You can buy tickets the day you plan to visit and don't need to reserve them in advance.
If you're looking for a bite to eat during your visit, the resort is home to Canthooks Restaurant which has a German-Swiss menu. The restaurant has a cozy fireplace and massive windows so you'll still be able to peep the colourful leaves. The resort recommends that you make a reservation to dine.
Calabogie
Chairlift ride over the fall colours in the Ottawa Valley.
Price: Estimated $15+ (2022 pricing not confirmed)
When: First three weekends of October
Address: 30 Barrett Chute Rd., Calabogie, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can admire the fall colours from a new perspective as you soar over the trees on a chairlift ride.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.