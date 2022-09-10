NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

attractions ontario

This Ontario Cable Car Takes You Gliding Over A Whirlpool Gorge Surrounded By Fall Colours

You'll soar 76 metres above rapids.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Historic cable car flying over the Niagara Whirlpool rapids and fall colours.

@emilie_cgm | Instagram, @reildeal | Instagram

You can level up your fall views with a picturesque ride over a whirlpool and tree-speckled escarpment.

The Whirlpool Aero Car in Niagara will take you to new heights if you're looking for a fun way to check out the changing colours this fall.

You will fly 3,500 feet across the Niagara Gorge while looking down on a swirling whirlpool. The whirlpool is a natural phenomenon where the water changes direction at the end of the class six rapids.

Cable car full of people overlooking the Niagara Gorge and fall foliage. Cable car full of people overlooking the Niagara Gorge and fall foliage. Niagara Parks

While the ride takes you between two spots on the Canadian shore, you will actually cross the international border four times while in the air. No worries, you don't need your passport.

It takes you soaring for about ten minutes as the cable car travels at 4.2 kilometres per hour. You'll admire the colourful scenery from 76.2 metres above the rapids and you can learn more about the history of the gorge as well.

This historic attraction has been enjoyed by visitors since 1916 and still has an old-school charm about it. Don't miss checking out the viewing platform after your journey to soak it all in.

This seasonal adventure will be in operation until October 16 this year. Tickets are $17 per adult but if you're planning to see a number of Niagara attractions, you can buy a Falls Pass or Adventure Pass Plus that includes a bunch of experiences.

Whirlpool Aero Car

Price: $17 per adult

When: Until October

Address: 3850 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can admire the changing fall colours from the sky against a stunning contrast of teal water.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

