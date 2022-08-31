NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

fall activities in ontario

7 Incredible Ontario Activities That Take You Soaring Over A Sea Of Fall Colours

Mountain coasters and forest zip-lines.🍂🚁

Ottawa Staff Writer
Scenic train ride past fall colours. Right: Mountain coaster in Ontario.

Scenic train ride past fall colours. Right: Mountain coaster in Ontario.

There is a limited window of time to experience the fall colours in Ontario in all of their glory. You can admire the stunning hues of red, orange and yellow while exploring the province with these thrilling adventures.

Here are seven Ontario activities where you can admire the fall scenery from above without hiking up steep lookout trails.

Glide over a whirlpool on a cable car

Price: $17 per adult

When: Until mid-October

Address: 3850 Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Whirlpool Aero Car is a stunning cable car ride that has been a tourist attraction since the 1800s. You will float above the Niagara Gorge while admiring the rushing water below and the surrounding forest trees.

Ride on a mountain coaster

Price: $49+ per adult day pass

When: Until the end of October (weather determined)

Address: 150 Jozo Weider Blvd., Unit AY2, The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ontario's only mountain coaster is in the Blue Mountains and it will have you flying through the trees at 42 kilometres per hour. One ride is included in the Play All Day Pass.

Zip line through a forest

Price: $64 per person, group rates available

When: Until November 13, 2022

Address: Multiple Ontario locations

Why You Need To Go: You can adventure through a lush forest with Treetop Trekking and its zipline and aerial game trek. You'll fly through the trees, swing on a rope and balance on suspension bridges while surrounded by pretty leaves.

Float on a pretty chairlift

Gondola chairlift ride over fall colours at Calabogie Peaks Resort.

Gondola chairlift ride over fall colours at Calabogie Peaks Resort.

Calabogie Peaks Resort | Facebook

Price: $15-18+ per person (not yet confirmed for 2022)

When: First three weekends of October

Address: 30 Barrett Chute Rd., Calabogie, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can sit back and relax on the Calabogie Peaks chairlift ride as you float up a giant hill and gaze down upon bright fall colours. You can choose to hike back down or continue to ride the chair.

Take a scenic train ride

Price: $135 per adult

When: Until October 10, 2022

Address: 99 Huron St., Sault Ste. Marie, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Agawa Canyon Tour Train will take you past dense forests and over canyons. It stops at a picturesque waterfall park that is only reachable by train.

Fly over islands in a helicopter

Price: $99+ per person (minimum 2 passengers)

Address: 88 County Rd. 32, Leeds & Thousand Islands (Gananoque), ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take your fall adventures to new heights with 1000 Island Helicopter Tours and enjoy the view of colourful trees dotted along the endless islands. You'll learn some fun facts as you admire the scenery below.

Climb through towering trees 

Price: $45+ per person, $28 for 2 ziplines only

When: May through October

Address: 689 Griffith St., London, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a treetop adventure at Boler Mountain by climbing through aerial ropes courses and flying through the air on ziplines.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

