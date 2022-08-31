7 Incredible Ontario Activities That Take You Soaring Over A Sea Of Fall Colours
Mountain coasters and forest zip-lines.🍂🚁
There is a limited window of time to experience the fall colours in Ontario in all of their glory. You can admire the stunning hues of red, orange and yellow while exploring the province with these thrilling adventures.
Here are seven Ontario activities where you can admire the fall scenery from above without hiking up steep lookout trails.
Glide over a whirlpool on a cable car
Price: $17 per adult
When: Until mid-October
Address: 3850 Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Whirlpool Aero Car is a stunning cable car ride that has been a tourist attraction since the 1800s. You will float above the Niagara Gorge while admiring the rushing water below and the surrounding forest trees.
Ride on a mountain coaster
Price: $49+ per adult day pass
When: Until the end of October (weather determined)
Address: 150 Jozo Weider Blvd., Unit AY2, The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ontario's only mountain coaster is in the Blue Mountains and it will have you flying through the trees at 42 kilometres per hour. One ride is included in the Play All Day Pass.
Zip line through a forest
Price: $64 per person, group rates available
When: Until November 13, 2022
Address: Multiple Ontario locations
Why You Need To Go: You can adventure through a lush forest with Treetop Trekking and its zipline and aerial game trek. You'll fly through the trees, swing on a rope and balance on suspension bridges while surrounded by pretty leaves.
Float on a pretty chairlift
Gondola chairlift ride over fall colours at Calabogie Peaks Resort.
Calabogie Peaks Resort | Facebook
Price: $15-18+ per person (not yet confirmed for 2022)
When: First three weekends of October
Address: 30 Barrett Chute Rd., Calabogie, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sit back and relax on the Calabogie Peaks chairlift ride as you float up a giant hill and gaze down upon bright fall colours. You can choose to hike back down or continue to ride the chair.
Take a scenic train ride
Price: $135 per adult
When: Until October 10, 2022
Address: 99 Huron St., Sault Ste. Marie, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Agawa Canyon Tour Train will take you past dense forests and over canyons. It stops at a picturesque waterfall park that is only reachable by train.
Fly over islands in a helicopter
Price: $99+ per person (minimum 2 passengers)
Address: 88 County Rd. 32, Leeds & Thousand Islands (Gananoque), ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take your fall adventures to new heights with 1000 Island Helicopter Tours and enjoy the view of colourful trees dotted along the endless islands. You'll learn some fun facts as you admire the scenery below.
Climb through towering trees
Price: $45+ per person, $28 for 2 ziplines only
When: May through October
Address: 689 Griffith St., London, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a treetop adventure at Boler Mountain by climbing through aerial ropes courses and flying through the air on ziplines.
