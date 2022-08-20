8 Spectacular Ontario Hikes That Are Waiting For You The Moment It's Fall
Lace up those boots!
It may still be summer, but it won't be long before the leaves change to stunning shades of red and orange and the air becomes a little crisper. If you already can't wait for the autumn season to arrive, then you'll want to plan a trip to some of these gorgeous trails.
These spots around the province boast beautiful views of the fall foliage, so lace up those hiking boots and get ready to explore.
Niagara Glen
Price: Free
Address: 3050 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This old growth Carolinian Forest looks even more stunning in shades of orange and red. The vibrant blue waters of the Niagara River pop amidst the colourful autumn backdrop.
Thornton Bales Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: 1260 19th Sideroad, King City, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spot is known as "The 99 Steps" for a reason. You can find a hidden staircase leading through a sloping forest of fall colours at this spot.
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 795122 3rd Line E., Orangeville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of Toronto, this park has a trail that leads straight through a canyon. During the autumn months, the area transforms into a vibrant paradise, and it's worth adding to your hiking plans.
Centennial Ridges Trail
Price: Prices vary
Address: Centennial Ridges Rd., Unorganized South Nipissing District, ON
Why You Need To Go: This trail can be found in Algonquin Provincial Park, but it's not an easy trek. The 10.4-km adventure leads along high ridges with incredible views.
Boyne Valley Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: Shelburne, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore forests, open fields, and towering fall views at this provincial park located near Toronto. The leaf-strewn paths will have you enjoying autumn to the fullest.
Robertson Cliffs
Price: Free
Address: Robertson Lake Rd., Algoma, ON
Why You Need To Go: This hike leads to a spectacular lookout over a red and orange valley, and you can enjoy the views from two separate spots.
Sherman Falls
Price: Paid parking
Address: Sherman Falls, Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: 40 kilometres of scenic trails surround this 17-metre curtain waterfall. You can also visit two other falls in the area; Tiffany Falls and Canterbury Falls. Be sure to stay on the designated path, as the waterfall is located on private property.
Dundas Peak
Price: $5 + per person, reservation fee may apply
Address: Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: This popular fall lookout can be found in Spencer Gorge Conservation Area. It features stunning views the colourful escarpment as well as two waterfalls.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.