Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ontario hikes

8 Spectacular Ontario Hikes That Are Waiting For You The Moment It's Fall

Lace up those boots!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman gazing over a forest of fall colours. Right: A stairway covered with leaves in a forest.

Woman gazing over a forest of fall colours. Right: A stairway covered with leaves in a forest.

@dame_untamed | Instagram, @caroline.elkhoury | Instagram

It may still be summer, but it won't be long before the leaves change to stunning shades of red and orange and the air becomes a little crisper. If you already can't wait for the autumn season to arrive, then you'll want to plan a trip to some of these gorgeous trails.

These spots around the province boast beautiful views of the fall foliage, so lace up those hiking boots and get ready to explore.

Niagara Glen

Price: Free

Address: 3050 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: This old growth Carolinian Forest looks even more stunning in shades of orange and red. The vibrant blue waters of the Niagara River pop amidst the colourful autumn backdrop.

Website

Thornton Bales Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: 1260 19th Sideroad, King City, ON

Why You Need To Go: This spot is known as "The 99 Steps" for a reason. You can find a hidden staircase leading through a sloping forest of fall colours at this spot.

Website

Mono Cliffs Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: 795122 3rd Line E., Orangeville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of Toronto, this park has a trail that leads straight through a canyon. During the autumn months, the area transforms into a vibrant paradise, and it's worth adding to your hiking plans.

Website

Centennial Ridges Trail 

Price: Prices vary

Address: Centennial Ridges Rd., Unorganized South Nipissing District, ON

Why You Need To Go: This trail can be found in Algonquin Provincial Park, but it's not an easy trek. The 10.4-km adventure leads along high ridges with incredible views.

Website

Boyne Valley Provincial Park 

Price: Prices vary

Address: Shelburne, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can explore forests, open fields, and towering fall views at this provincial park located near Toronto. The leaf-strewn paths will have you enjoying autumn to the fullest.

Website

Robertson Cliffs

Price: Free

Address: Robertson Lake Rd., Algoma, ON

Why You Need To Go: This hike leads to a spectacular lookout over a red and orange valley, and you can enjoy the views from two separate spots.

Website

Sherman Falls

Price: Paid parking

Address: Sherman Falls, Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: 40 kilometres of scenic trails surround this 17-metre curtain waterfall. You can also visit two other falls in the area; Tiffany Falls and Canterbury Falls. Be sure to stay on the designated path, as the waterfall is located on private property.

Website

Dundas Peak

Price: $5 + per person, reservation fee may apply

Address: Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON

Why You Need To Go: This popular fall lookout can be found in Spencer Gorge Conservation Area. It features stunning views the colourful escarpment as well as two waterfalls.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...