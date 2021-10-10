This Majestic Cliff Trail In Ontario Brings You Soaring Views Of Red & Orange Highlands

Log Cabin
Airbnb
$170/night
Book
Neighbourhood: Blackstock, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is a private one-bedroom cabin where you can relax in a hammock next to the colourful trees. Then at night, you can keep get cozy next to the woodstove or tell ghost stories around the fire pit.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Waterfront Cottage
Airbnb
$230/night
Book
Neighbourhood: Barry's Bay, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located on Negeek Lake, here you can start your day with a cup of coffee on the dock. The spacious vacation rental has three bedrooms and room for up to six people.
Cottage With A Sauna
Airbnb
$178.50/night
Book
Neighbourhood: Burnstown, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll never want to leave this private Airbnb that comes with a sauna, screened-in porch, and fire pit. It also has nearby hiking trails that you can explore.
Waterfront Cottage
Airbnb
$285.33/night
Book
Neighbourhood: Algonquin Highlands, ON
Why You Need To Go: This four-bedroom lakefront cottage has hanging chairs and plenty of deck space so you can see the beautiful fall views.
Cozy Cabin
Airbnb
$253.50/night
Book
Neighbourhood: Marmora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Here you'll be surrounded by open fields, a forest, and a river. The one-bedroom cabin also comes with Internet and satellite television to keep you entertained at night.
Cabin In The City
Airbnb
$232.50/night
Book
Neighbourhood: Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: While relaxing in bed, you can see the fall colours right outside the window.
Muskoka River Cottage
Airbnb
$385/night
Book
Neighbourhood: Bracebridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb would make a great couples getaway as you can enjoy all the fall views next to the water or relax in the steamy hot tub.
Cabin On Baptiste Lake
Airbnb
$227/night
Book
Neighbourhood: Highland Grove, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can marvel at the colourful leaves outside from the screened-in porch and large deck. The three-bedroom rental has space for five people.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.