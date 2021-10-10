Trending Tags

This Majestic Cliff Trail In Ontario Brings You Soaring Views Of Red & Orange Highlands

There's even a waterfall hidden along the path!

@stephen_mason36 | Instagram, @millers.lens | Instagram

This stunning Ontario hike will bring you spectacular fall views, and you can gaze over a valley of red and orange from atop a cliff.

Robertson Cliffs is located near Sault Ste. Marie and is managed by the Algoma Highland Conservancy. The area boasts a majestic landscape and gazes over the rolling hills of the highlands.

A two kilometre hike will take you to two separate viewpoints where you can soak up the autumn scenery. To get to the top, follow the white blazes along the trail.

If you want to add some extra beauty to your adventure, follow the yellow blazes to a spectacular waterfall.

When it comes to fall foliage, these towering cliffs are definitely worth a trip.

Robertson Cliffs

Price: Free

Address: Robertson Lake Rd., Algoma, ON

Why You Need To Go: Gaze over a valley of vibrant fall colours at this spectacular cliff hike.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

