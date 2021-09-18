Trending Tags

fall activities in toronto

9 Towering Lookouts Near Toronto Where You Can Gaze Over All The Fall Colours

Take a trip to the treetops.

@rhoxiee | Instagram, @viveks91| Instagram

Grab your jacket, because these stunning lookout points near Toronto are spectacular places to enjoy the outdoors and see the fall colours.

You can gaze across a patchwork of red and orange from atop towering bridges and rolling valleys.

Rouge National Urban Park

Price: Free

Address: Zoo Road, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Vista Trail will lead you to a two-level lookout platform where you can gaze across a valley of fall colours.

Website

Dundas Peak

Price: $10 reservation fee, $10.50 per vehicle, $5 per person

Address: 607 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take in views of a vibrant gorge from atop this lookout point in Spencer Gorge Conservation Area. It's just a 20-minute hike from the gorgeous Tews Falls as well.

Website

Mono Cliffs Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON

Why You Need To Go: Gaze over a forest of orange and red by following the Lookout Trail at this area, which boasts caves and incredible autumn landscapes.

Website

Doube's Trestle Bridge

Price: Free

Address: Trans-Canada Trail, Kawartha Lakes, ON

Why You Need To Go: This towering bridge will take you 29 metres over Buttermilk Valley, and the views are breathtaking.

Website

Rattlesnake Point

Price: $9.50 per adult

Address: 7200 Appleby Line, Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Hike your way to Buffalo Crag Lookout Point, where you can soak up colourful scenes of the escarpment.

Website

Sager Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: 30 Golf Course Rd., Quinte West, ON

Why You Need To Go: This short hike will lead you to a giant lookout tower with panoramic views of the Trent River Valley.

Website

Kelso Conservation Area

Price: $9.50 per adult

Address: 5234 Kelso Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Each fall, the escarpment transforms into a red and gold wonderland, and you can take in the views from a towering lookout spot. There's even a chairlift ride that will take you to the top.

Website

Fleetwood Creek Natural Area

Price: Free

Address: 902 Ballyduff Rd., Bethany, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll discover a lookout spot nestled amongst the vibrant trees, and it's the perfect place to bask in fall scenery.

Website

Scenic Caves Nature Adventures Suspension Bridge

Price: $28.50 per adult

Address: 260 Scenic Caves Rd., The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: This suspension bridge will take you 82 feet above a red and gold forest, and you'll definitely want to bring your camera.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

