9 Towering Lookouts Near Toronto Where You Can Gaze Over All The Fall Colours
Take a trip to the treetops.
Grab your jacket, because these stunning lookout points near Toronto are spectacular places to enjoy the outdoors and see the fall colours.
You can gaze across a patchwork of red and orange from atop towering bridges and rolling valleys.
Rouge National Urban Park
Price: Free
Address: Zoo Road, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Vista Trail will lead you to a two-level lookout platform where you can gaze across a valley of fall colours.
Dundas Peak
Price: $10 reservation fee, $10.50 per vehicle, $5 per person
Address: 607 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take in views of a vibrant gorge from atop this lookout point in Spencer Gorge Conservation Area. It's just a 20-minute hike from the gorgeous Tews Falls as well.
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON
Why You Need To Go: Gaze over a forest of orange and red by following the Lookout Trail at this area, which boasts caves and incredible autumn landscapes.
Doube's Trestle Bridge
Price: Free
Address: Trans-Canada Trail, Kawartha Lakes, ON
Why You Need To Go: This towering bridge will take you 29 metres over Buttermilk Valley, and the views are breathtaking.
Rattlesnake Point
Price: $9.50 per adult
Address: 7200 Appleby Line, Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hike your way to Buffalo Crag Lookout Point, where you can soak up colourful scenes of the escarpment.
Sager Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: 30 Golf Course Rd., Quinte West, ON
Why You Need To Go: This short hike will lead you to a giant lookout tower with panoramic views of the Trent River Valley.
Kelso Conservation Area
Price: $9.50 per adult
Address: 5234 Kelso Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Each fall, the escarpment transforms into a red and gold wonderland, and you can take in the views from a towering lookout spot. There's even a chairlift ride that will take you to the top.
Fleetwood Creek Natural Area
Price: Free
Address: 902 Ballyduff Rd., Bethany, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll discover a lookout spot nestled amongst the vibrant trees, and it's the perfect place to bask in fall scenery.
Scenic Caves Nature Adventures Suspension Bridge
Price: $28.50 per adult
Address: 260 Scenic Caves Rd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: This suspension bridge will take you 82 feet above a red and gold forest, and you'll definitely want to bring your camera.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.