This Fall Driving Tour Near Toronto Leads To Quaint Towns & A Rushing Waterfall
A stunning way to see the colours. 🍂
You can cruise through fall colours, charming towns, and more at this scenic driving route near Toronto.
The Gateway To Muskoka & Beyond tour takes you on a 95-kilometre loop around picturesque Lake Muskoka.
The journey begins and ends in Gravenhurst and takes anywhere from an hour and a half to three hours to complete, depending on how many stops you make.
Some highlights include a man-made canyon that's over 1-kilometre long at Muskoka Road 188, Huckleberry Rock Lookout, Bala Falls, and quaint towns like Port Carling.
You can find the map and more information about the stops on the website. There's also a Muskoka chair tour you can take for more fall views.
Gateway To Muskoka & Beyond
Price: Free
Address: Gravenhurst, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take in the fall colours along this scenic driving route near Toronto.
