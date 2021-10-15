Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
ontario outdoor activities

This Ontario Map Takes You To 10 Hidden Muskoka Chairs Where You Can Soak Up All The Views

It's just a road trip away from Toronto.

This Ontario Map Takes You To 10 Hidden Muskoka Chairs Where You Can Soak Up All The Views
Discover Muskoka

You can enjoy the fall views in the most relaxing way at this Muskoka chair tour in Ontario.

The View The Lakes Chair Tour will take you to 10 chairs hidden in picturesque spots around Muskoka. Locations include stunning vistas like Huckleberry Rock and Hardy Lake.

You can follow the interactive map to each location to discover some of the most scenic areas in Muskoka Lakes. Once you arrive, you can relax in the conveniently placed seats.

Many areas are dog-friendly, so you can even bring your pup along for the adventure. Be sure to keep it on a leash!

The self-guided tour is free and available during the spring, summer, and fall. Sit back, relax, and take in the scenery on this unique adventure.

View The Lakes Chair Tour

Price: Free

Address: Muskoka Lakes, ON

Why You Need To Go: Discover 10 comfy Muskoka chairs hidden at scenic locations by following this map.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Niagara's Dazzling Lights Festival Will Have 101 Nights Of Holiday Splendour This Year

It's almost doubling in length!

Winter Festival of Lights | Facebook, Winter Festival of Lights | Facebook

Niagara's Winter Festival of Lights is officially returning this year, and you can see the area completely lit up with 3 million dazzling lights.

Produced by the Ontario Power Generation, the annual event is celebrating its 39th year and is the largest free outdoor lights festival in Canada. This season, the event is nearly doubling in length and will run from November 13 to February 21.

Keep Reading Show less

Niagara Falls Is Getting A Giant Flower Festival With Colourful Displays & Afternoon Tea

Take a trip down the floral trail this month.

Niagara Parks | Handout, Niagara Parks

You can step into a floral wonderland at this stunning flower festival coming to Niagara Falls for the first time ever.

Fleurs De Villes is running from September 24 to October 3, 2021, and it's transforming major landmarks and attractions with gorgeous displays.

Keep Reading Show less

The Royal Botanical Gardens Is Getting A Massive New Augmented Reality Exhibit (PHOTOS)

You can see exploding flowers & floating bridges this month!

Mohammed Kazem | Handout

A massive new art exhibit it opening at the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington this fall, but you won't be able to see it with just your eyes.

Seeing The Invisible is a giant collection of augmented reality artworks that's making its Canadian premiere in Hendrie Park on September 23, 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Bruce Trail Just Got A Stunning Nature Reserve With Sweeping Views Of Georgian Bay

You can enjoy 270-degree views of turquoise waters.

Bruce Trail Conservancy | Handout

There's a new place for hikes and breathtaking views in Ontario. The Bruce Trail Conservancy has just acquired a stunning nature reserve on the Saugeen Peninsula, and you'll want to plan a trip.

The MapleCross Nature Reserve at Cape Chin boasts over 500 acres of scenic landscape, and visitors can explore new parts of the iconic Bruce Trail and take in the beautiful surroundings.

Keep Reading Show less