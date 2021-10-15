This Ontario Map Takes You To 10 Hidden Muskoka Chairs Where You Can Soak Up All The Views
It's just a road trip away from Toronto.
You can enjoy the fall views in the most relaxing way at this Muskoka chair tour in Ontario.
The View The Lakes Chair Tour will take you to 10 chairs hidden in picturesque spots around Muskoka. Locations include stunning vistas like Huckleberry Rock and Hardy Lake.
You can follow the interactive map to each location to discover some of the most scenic areas in Muskoka Lakes. Once you arrive, you can relax in the conveniently placed seats.
Many areas are dog-friendly, so you can even bring your pup along for the adventure. Be sure to keep it on a leash!
The self-guided tour is free and available during the spring, summer, and fall. Sit back, relax, and take in the scenery on this unique adventure.
View The Lakes Chair Tour
Price: Free
Address: Muskoka Lakes, ON
Why You Need To Go: Discover 10 comfy Muskoka chairs hidden at scenic locations by following this map.
