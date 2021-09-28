You Can Sip Pumpkin Spice Mulled Wine By A Cozy Fire At This Winery In Ontario
Move over, pumpkin spice lattes!
Put down your latte because this new autumn experience in Niagara lets you enjoy the pumpkin spice taste with a boozy twist.
Konzelmann Estate Winery is now offering a Fall Flights Outdoor Experience, where you can relax on an enclosed patio and indulge in some seasonal food and drink.
The experience comes with some samples of fall wine, including a pumpkin spice mulled wine, as well as a charcuterie board filled with autumn-themed treats. You'll even be given your own mulling spice so you can recreate the wine at hime.
You can lounge in a Muskoka chair while keeping warm by the private fire pit.
Reservations are required in advance, and there's a maximum of four people per group.
Fall Flights Outdoor Experience
Price: $30 per person
When: Until October 31, 2021
Address: 1096 Lakeshore Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy your pumpkin spice in wine form at this new autumn winery experience.
