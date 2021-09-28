Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
fall activities in ontario

You Can Sip Pumpkin Spice Mulled Wine By A Cozy Fire At This Winery In Ontario

Move over, pumpkin spice lattes!

You Can Sip Pumpkin Spice Mulled Wine By A Cozy Fire At Ontario's New Autumn Experience
@leema_murphy | Instagram, @konzelmannwines | Instagram

Put down your latte because this new autumn experience in Niagara lets you enjoy the pumpkin spice taste with a boozy twist.

Konzelmann Estate Winery is now offering a Fall Flights Outdoor Experience, where you can relax on an enclosed patio and indulge in some seasonal food and drink.

The experience comes with some samples of fall wine, including a pumpkin spice mulled wine, as well as a charcuterie board filled with autumn-themed treats. You'll even be given your own mulling spice so you can recreate the wine at hime.

You can lounge in a Muskoka chair while keeping warm by the private fire pit.

Reservations are required in advance, and there's a maximum of four people per group.

Fall Flights Outdoor Experience

Price: $30 per person

When: Until October 31, 2021

Address: 1096 Lakeshore Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy your pumpkin spice in wine form at this new autumn winery experience.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

8 Free Things To Do In Ontario This Fall So You Can Have Fun Without Going Broke

No wallet needed!

@mosadek__ | Instagram, @jasmine.plumley | Instagram

There's so much to do in Ontario during the fall, but all those fun activities can quickly drain your bank account. Luckily, you can still enjoy the season without breaking your budget.

These autumn activities won't cost you a dime, so get ready for scenic hikes, lookout towers, and more.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Cranberry Farm Lets You Wade Through A Sea Of Floating Berries This Fall

The Cranberry Plunge is back!

@sarahpintolife | Instagram, @averyyjadeee | Instagram

Harvest season is here, but it's not all about apples and pumpkins. This Ontario winery is full of bright red cranberry marshes, and you can actually splash through a sea of berries this fall.

Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery is bringing back its annual Cranberry Plunge starting September 25.

Keep Reading Show less

This Suspension Bridge In Ontario Will Let You Walk In The Sky Above The Autumn Leaves

It is 420 feet long and 82 feet above the forest! 🍁

@seraykasarci | Instagram, @yanz_journey | Instagram

Get ready for some jaw-dropping fall views when you walk across this suspension bridge in Ontario.

Scenic Caves Nature Adventures in The Blue Mountains is Southern Ontario's longest suspension bridge and is 420 feet long.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Provincial Parks In Ontario Where You Can Already See Colourful Leaves

Time to plan a hike with your friends! 🍂

@tiffany.ho | Instagram, @chrisnoronhaphoto | Instagram

The leaves have already begun to turn red, orange and yellow! So to help you plan your fall hike, here are nine provincial parks in Ontario where you can already see colourful leaves.

There is no need to guess if the leaves at top sights like Algonquin Provincial Park are still green. Ontario Parks has a handy fall foliage map, where they provide reports on the percentage of the leaves that have already changed colours.

Keep Reading Show less