8 Boardwalk Trails In Ontario That Will Lead You To Magical Fall Views

Add these to your bucket list. 🍂

8 Boardwalk Trails In Ontario That Will Lead You To Magical Fall Views
@annaisnotlost | Instagram, @oohtamm | Instagram

It is time to get outdoors to see the colourful leaves. To help you plan your next hike, here are eight boardwalk trails in Ontario that will lead you to magical fall views.

Once the air gets crisp, it is the perfect time to spend some time outdoors. But if you aren't an avid hiker, don't worry. These flat walking paths are a leisurely adventure with exceptional views.

Glen Stewart Park

Price: Free

Address: 351 Glen Manor Dr., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is a hidden walking path in Toronto that is so peaceful it will make you forget you are still in the city.

Website

Island Lake Conservation Area

Price: $5.75 per person

Address: 673067 Hurontario St., Orangeville, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll get to follow a boardwalk over a lake and through the forest.

Website

Crawford Lake Conservation Area

Price: $9.50 per person

Address: 3115 Conservation Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Here you can find gorgeous wood carvings of animals and birds and see a forest bursting in fall hues.

Website

Westminster Ponds

Price: Free

Address: 696 Wellington Rd., London, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can walk to multiple spectacular lookouts over several ponds.

Website

Mer Bleue

Price: Free

Address: Ridge Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is a super easy hike over a 7700-year-old bog and see countless bright yellow trees.

Website

Hardy Lake Provincial Park

Price: Free

Address: Highway 169, Torrance, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can follow the 8-kilometre loop trail to a secret island.

Website

Kelso Conservation Area

Price: $9.50 per person

Address: 5437 Steeles Ave. W., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: For a picture-perfect adventure you can walk on a boardwalk that has water on one side and a forest on the other.

Website

Hunters Bay Trail

Price: Free

Address: Centre St. N., Huntsville ON

Why You Need To Go: The 4.6-kilometre trail has a floating section over the water.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

