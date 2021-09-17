8 Boardwalk Trails In Ontario That Will Lead You To Magical Fall Views
It is time to get outdoors to see the colourful leaves. To help you plan your next hike, here are eight boardwalk trails in Ontario that will lead you to magical fall views.
Once the air gets crisp, it is the perfect time to spend some time outdoors. But if you aren't an avid hiker, don't worry. These flat walking paths are a leisurely adventure with exceptional views.
Glen Stewart Park
Price: Free
Address: 351 Glen Manor Dr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is a hidden walking path in Toronto that is so peaceful it will make you forget you are still in the city.
Island Lake Conservation Area
Price: $5.75 per person
Address: 673067 Hurontario St., Orangeville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll get to follow a boardwalk over a lake and through the forest.
Crawford Lake Conservation Area
Price: $9.50 per person
Address: 3115 Conservation Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Here you can find gorgeous wood carvings of animals and birds and see a forest bursting in fall hues.
Westminster Ponds
Price: Free
Address: 696 Wellington Rd., London, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can walk to multiple spectacular lookouts over several ponds.
Mer Bleue
Price: Free
Address: Ridge Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is a super easy hike over a 7700-year-old bog and see countless bright yellow trees.
Hardy Lake Provincial Park
Price: Free
Address: Highway 169, Torrance, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can follow the 8-kilometre loop trail to a secret island.
Kelso Conservation Area
Price: $9.50 per person
Address: 5437 Steeles Ave. W., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: For a picture-perfect adventure you can walk on a boardwalk that has water on one side and a forest on the other.
Hunters Bay Trail
Price: Free
Address: Centre St. N., Huntsville ON
Why You Need To Go: The 4.6-kilometre trail has a floating section over the water.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
