Toronto
toronto hikes

This Beautiful Trail Near Toronto Takes You Along Leafy Boardwalks & Across A Shining Lake

It comes with all the views.

@mileennial | Instagram, @tonyyyang | Instagram

Boardwalks, water views, and leafy forests — this gorgeous trail near Toronto has it all. Island Lake Conservation Area is located in Orangeville and boasts 820 acres of nature.

The area features several trails, the signature one being the Vicki Barron Lakeside Trail.

This 8-kilometre path leads around the lake and offers endless views of the shining water.

Along the way, you'll cross Bob's Bridges, which take you right over the water. The trail also features several lookout points where you can enjoy the landscape.

If you're looking for a beautiful city escape, then plan an adventure to this hiking spot.

Island Lake Conservation Area

Price: $5.75 per adult

Address: 673067 Hurontario St. S., Orangeville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Wander through forests, meadows and across a lake at this scenic area.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

