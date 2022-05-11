NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Trail Near Toronto Leads Right Across An Island & You Can Picnic By The Forest

Take a trip over the water. ☀️

Island Lake Conservation Area in Orangeville, Ontario.

@mandiiveee | Instagram, @focal.iridescent | Instagram

Water views, forest trails, and more await at this dreamy spot just outside of Toronto. Island Lake Conservation Area is a picturesque place for a stroll, and you can even enjoy a picnic under the trees.

Located about an hour from the city, the conservation area boasts several different trails and 820 acres of unique landscapes, including wetlands and forests.

One of the most scenic routes to explore is the Vicki Barron Lakeside Trail, which winds around the lake. You can take the 8 kilometre path past vistas and endless water views. Keep an eye out for wildlife such as loons, turtles, and more.

The trail also boasts several bridges which lead straight across the water. Another trail to explore is the Memorial Forest Trail, which will take you to gardens and a stone wall. Since you're likely to work up an appetite along the way, you can pack a picnic to enjoy by the forest.

Other activities offered at this spot include biking, canoeing, kayaking, and fishing. During the winter months, you can go ice skating and snowshoeing while taking in the views of the frozen lake.

Admission is $6.50 per adult, and tickets can be purchased online. Parking is available onsite.

Another scenic place to explore near Toronto is Rattray Marsh. The winding boardwalk trail takes you through a woodland to a rare cobble beach.

Pack your favourite snacks and lace up your hiking boots before heading off to this dreamy conservation area just outside the city.

Island Lake Conservation Area

Price: $6.50 per adult

Address: 673067 Hurontario St. S., Orangeville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Stroll across a lake at this picturesque spot near Toronto.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

