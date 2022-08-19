This Boardwalk Trail Near Toronto Takes You Through A Lush Valley Filled With Creeks
Listen to a flowing stream and crunching leaves.🍁
There is a nature oasis near Toronto with 27 kilometres of hiking trails, scenic gardens, wetland streams and countless plant species.
The Royal Botanical Gardens is the largest botanical garden in Canada and it's where you'll find the Hendrie Valley Trails network.
Cherry Hill Gate is one of the entrances you can take into the wetland hiking area and there is a scenic boardwalk section that passes over a flowing creek. Come fall you will be walking in a crisp wonderland of orange and red hues.
This trail access point is a barrier-free route to the feature boardwalk of the gardens. The wooden boardwalk is perched above Grindstone Creek featuring endless views of the valley and a dense tree line in the distance.
It connects to both Hendrie Park and Laking Garden through a 4.5-kilometre trail system winding through this wetland sanctuary. You will stumble upon lookout points and more boardwalk sections.
The creek has three pedestrian bridge crossings in total where you can peer down and discover various birds or fish, depending on the season. It is a home for salmon spawning in the fall.
This marshy trail system behind Hendrie park also features a swamp with endangered species, a mini island, restored riverbanks and a historic hotel.
Unlike the garden areas of this natural paradise, access to the marshy trail network is free. There is only a fee for parking and prices range depending on the lot.
Cherry Hill Gate, Hendrie Valley Trails
Price: Parking ranges from free to $15 maximum depending on the lot
Address: 1101 Plains Rd W., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enter a wetland paradise by a boardwalk path that leads to various trails, valley views and flowing creeks.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.