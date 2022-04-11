This Ontario Boardwalk Stretches Out Over A Lake & Has Epic Views Of The Sunset
It's just one hour from Toronto. ☀️🌅
If you're looking for a picturesque new spot to catch the sun setting over the water, this boardwalk hike near Toronto will certainly deliver. Nestled in a historic region of Ontario near Laura Secord's walk are acres of farmland and marsh areas ready to be explored.
Mel Swart Lake Gibson Conservation Park is a heritage site in the Niagara region and has a lovely wooden boardwalk that practically floats on the water. It's a beautiful nature trail where you'll find amazing sunset views.
If you're visiting the Niagara region or ready for a day trip from Toronto, add this conservation area to your list. The area boasts 27-acres of trails through farms and wetlands, featuring some lookout spots.
It's also an area of diverse wildlife and a protected ecosystem. You're sure to spot some birds flying overhead during your visit and flowers like rose-mallow in the spring. Keep your eyes on the water for a possible sighting of a star-nosed mole.
Experience the feeling as if you're walking on water, and soak in the magical views surrounding you. During golden hour, the hues of orange, yellow and red seem to bounce off the water and shine even brighter. In the daytime, the water is surprisingly blue and turquoise.
Mel Swart Lake Gibson Conservation Park
Price: Free
Address: Mel Swart Lake Gibson Conservation Park, Thorold, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can catch a magical sunset view over the water from a wooden boardwalk trail.