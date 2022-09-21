This Dreamy Boardwalk Trail In Ontario Floats Over The Water & Winds Through A Lush Forest
The area has tons of fall adventures.
You can walk on water at this hiking trail in Ontario. There is a boardwalk path in the Muskoka region that winds through a magical forest and stretches over a river.
You'll be surrounded by bright fall colours and stunning water views on the Hunter's Bay Trail. The long boardwalk has a ladder into the bay if you are brave enough to jump in for one last post-summer swim.
The picturesque trail begins near the Centre Street bridge, then follows the river and goes under a railway. From the floating dock sections, you can admire the bay and a park of apple trees. There are over 500 metres of flat boardwalk to walk or bike over.
The one-way hike is almost five kilometres so while it's mainly flat it could turn into a longer trek if going to the end and back. This urban trail has much to see and on top of the orchard, woodland area and riverside scenes there are nearby beaches to admire.
This hike is part of the Great Trail (formerly the Trans Canada Trail) and there are a number of other fall hikes and activities to do in the area.
Hardy Lake Provincial Park has another boardwalk trail that stretches over water, Arrowhead Provincial Park has a hike with a hidden waterfall, a new beer spa opened to relax all day and you can also plunge into a sea of cranberries at a nearby farm winery.
Hunter's Bay Trail
Price: Free
Address: Centre St., Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a scenic fall hike with a boardwalk that floats over a lake.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.